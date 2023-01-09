Happy Monday Nittany Nation subscribers, welcome in to our latest NitBits article as we take a look at various Penn State notes from the recruiting trail. In today's article, we will be taking a look at Penn State's options in the transfer portal at wide receiver.

So far this offseason, the Nittany Lions have picked up one transfer portal wide receiver in North Carolina State transfer Devin Carter. James Franklin and his staff, however, would like to at least add one more wide receiver. The North Carolina native will bring some much-needed size to the Nittany Lions wide receiver room as well as solid production history. This season for the Wolfpack, he totaled 25 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns.

Who could join Carter in Happy Valley? We take a look at a few of the remaining options below.