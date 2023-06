Today, Penn State kicks off its third official visit weekend of the month with eight visitors expected to be on campus this weekend.

CHECK OUT OUR PENN STATE OFFICIAL VISIT HUB

It is a smaller group for the Nittany Lions but a strong one. As of Friday morning, we expect the following prospects to be on campus; WR Josiah Brown (Holy Trinity - NY), WR Peter Gonzalez(Central Catholic - PA), TE Carter Nelson(Ainsworth, NE), OL Ethan Calloway(Lake Norman - NC), DT Benedict Umeh(Avon Old Farms - CT), DT De'Andre Cook(Friendship Collegiate Academy - DC), DT T.A. Cunningham (Miami Central - FL), and CB Tehryon Nichols(Withrow - OH)