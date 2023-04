On Monday morning, Penn State landed their 11th commitment in their 2024 recruiting class from Wisconsin offensvie tackle Garrett Sexton. It's been a fantastic run as of late for the Nittany Lions, picking up six commitments this month alone and eight since the beginning of March, just in the 2024 recruiting class.

It's been a fast last few weeks for the Nittany Lions, there's no doubt about that. With that, we thought it would be a great time to offer a bit of a reset for the Nittany Lions' 2024 recruiting class looking at it position-by-position. We take a look at whose committed and which prospects to watch at each position going forward.