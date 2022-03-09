Nittany Lions in the NFL: Gesicki, Godwin Receive Franchise Tags

A pair of former Penn State Nittany Lion standouts who were potentially about to become free agents were franchise tagged by their respective teams on Tuesday. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki both were tagged, keeping them with their franchises for at least one more season

Godwin, 26, was set to become one of the league's top free agents regardless of position. The Middletown, Delaware native is coming off a season in which he played in 14 games and set a career-high in receptions with 98. He also recorded 1,103-yards and five receiving touchdowns on the season. He did, however, tear his ACL in his right knee in the Buccaneers' week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Godwin over the last two seasons with the Buccaneers became one of the best wide receivers in all of football, becoming a favorite target of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. In 2019, Godwin was a second-team All-Pro selection as well as being elected to his first career Pro Bowl. The former Nittany Lion would of course not play in that Pro Bowl, as he and the Buccaneers would go on to win Super Bowl LV 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs. With the franchise tag, Godwin will be one of the league's highest-paid receivers with an $18.4m salary.

Gesicki, 26, is coming off a career season for the Miami Dolphins in which he recorded 73 receptions for 780-yards and two touchdowns. The former second-round draft pick has continuously improved for the Dolphins and now enters the 2022 season as one of the league's top tight ends as well as one of the highest-paid tight ends. The franchise tag that the Dolphins placed on Gesicki, is worth $10.9m.

