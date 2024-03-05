Nittany Lions in the NFL: Ryan Bates traded, Saquon set to be a free agent
The NFL's new league year is set to start next Wednesday and two former Nittany Lions are going to be finding themselves in new surroundings in the upcoming months.
NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
OL Ryan Bates traded from Buffalo to Chicago
The first piece of news is that former Penn State offensive lineman Ryan Bates who over the past five seasons carved himself a nice role with the Buffalo Bills has been traded to the Chicago Bears.
The trade which will not become official until March 13 at the beginning of the new league calender will see the Bears send a fifth round pick to Buffalo in exchange for Bates.
The Warrington, Pennsylvania native will provide versatility for hte Bears as he's able to lineup at either guard position as well as center.
For his NFL career, Bates has played in 78 games including making 19 starts. Across 856 career pass blocking snaps, Bates has only allowed one career sack, eight quarteback hits, and 25 quarterback hurries. He's also been penzlied just six times in his career over 1,400 total snaps.
RB Saquon Barkley set to hit the open market
After spending the last six seasons with the New York Giants in which he totaled over 7,300 total yards from scrimmage and 47 totuchdowns, Saquon Barkley will be hitting the open market next week.
On Tuesday, it was reported that the New York Giants would not franchise tag the 26-year old tailback, allowing him to become a free agent. Notably, at 27 this could very well be the former Whitehall standout's lone chance at a major free agent contract.
Barkley is expectred to be the top running back in what is one of the best free agent running back classes in NFL history with other star running backs such as Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, Derrick Henry, D'Andre Swift, and Tony Pollard among other notable free agents.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board