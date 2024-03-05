The NFL's new league year is set to start next Wednesday and two former Nittany Lions are going to be finding themselves in new surroundings in the upcoming months.

The first piece of news is that former Penn State offensive lineman Ryan Bates who over the past five seasons carved himself a nice role with the Buffalo Bills has been traded to the Chicago Bears.

The trade which will not become official until March 13 at the beginning of the new league calender will see the Bears send a fifth round pick to Buffalo in exchange for Bates.

The Warrington, Pennsylvania native will provide versatility for hte Bears as he's able to lineup at either guard position as well as center.

For his NFL career, Bates has played in 78 games including making 19 starts. Across 856 career pass blocking snaps, Bates has only allowed one career sack, eight quarteback hits, and 25 quarterback hurries. He's also been penzlied just six times in his career over 1,400 total snaps.