The fourth week of the NFL season is in the books which means it's time to recap the week that was for former Nittany Lions in the NFL. Which Nittany Lions impressed this past week? Who had tough games? Whose injured? Find that all out below.

Arizona Cardinals - LB Jesse Luketa

Luketa had one tackle in Arizona's 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend. Luketa has five tackles this season.

Atlanta Falcons - LB Arnold Ebiketie

Ebiketie recorded one tackle in a 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ebiketie has five tackles in his second season with the Falcons.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bcm5vbGQgRWJpa2V0aWUgbGFpZCBhIGJpZyBoaXQgb24gVHJldm9y IExhd3JlbmNlIHllc3RlcmRheTxicj48YnI+RWRnZSBzbmFwIGNvdW50cyB2 cyB0aGUgSmFndWFyczogPGJyPkR1cHJlZSAtIDQ5ICg3NCUpPGJyPkViaWtl dGllIC0gMjggKDQyJSk8YnI+Q2FydGVyIC0gMTcgKDI2JSkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NpQzVhWFhVWXgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jaUM1 YVhYVVl4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExvbmRvbi9FYmlrZXRpZSBCcmVha291 dCDigJgyMyAoQERpZWhhcmRGYWxjRmFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RpZWhhcmRGYWxjRmFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA4ODkwODEwMjk1 NjU2OTU2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Baltimore Ravens - DE/LB Odafe Oweh / P Jordan Stout

Oweh remains sidelined with an ankle injury while Jordan Stout has been one of the league's best punters, averaging 49.0 yards per punt. This past Sunday, Stout averaged 47.7 yards per punt on seven punts against the Cleveland Browns.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2FjaCBIYXJiYXVnaCBvbiBQIEpvcmRhbiBTdG91dCYjMzk7cyBk ZXZlbG9wbWVudDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Z4cUprNHhGWWQi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9meHFKazR4RllkPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJh bHRpbW9yZSBSYXZlbnMgKEBSYXZlbnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUmF2ZW5zL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA4OTE2MTYxOTczMTk5MzM0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Buffalo Bills - OL Ryan Bates / OL Connor McGovern / DT DaQuan Jones

The NFL veteran has been productive for the Bills this season including recording two tackles and one sack this past weekend in a 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. Jones has 2.5 sacks this season and 10 tackles.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYVF1YW4gSm9uZXMgc2F5cyB0aGF0IGpvaW5pbmcgdGhlIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CaWxscz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JpbGxzPC9hPiBsYXN0IHNl YXNvbiBhbGxvd2VkIGhpbSB0byByZXR1cm4gdG8gdGhlIHNjaGVtZSBoZSBw bGF5ZWQgaW4gY29sbGVnZSwgYWxsb3dpbmcgaGltIHRvIHBsYXkgdG8gaGlz IHN0cmVuZ3Rocy4gSGUgYmVsaWV2ZXMgdGhlIHJlc3VsdHMgaGF2ZSBiZWVu IG9idmlvdXM6IOKAnEnigJltIGEgdG91Z2ggc29uIG9mIGEgYml0Y2ggdG8g c3RvcC7igJ0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBQOUlZMjB5bDQiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wUDlJWTIweWw0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGFsZXgg YnJhc2t5IChAYWxleGJyYXNreSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9hbGV4YnJhc2t5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzA4NTgyNzAzNDA5MzI0NDY1P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Carolina Panthers - DE Yetur Gross-Matos / RB Miles Sanders

Gross-Matos under Carolina's new leadership has been coming into his own recently despite the Panthers' struggles. The Virginia native has nine tackles including 2.5 sacks, recording at least half a sack in three straight weeks. Miles Sanders only had 13 carries for Carolina against the Panthers this past Sunday totaling 19 yards. It's been a very slow start for the 26-year-old this season, averaging 2.9 yards per carry.

Chicago Bears - S Jaquan Brisker

The second-year safety continues to look like one of the best safeties in the entire NFL. This past week in a 31-28 loss to Denver, Brisker recorded five total tackles and is up to 24 on the season. As a rookie last season, Brisker recorded 104 tackles including four sacks.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZWFycyBHTSBSeWFuIFBvbGVzIGlzIGhlcmUsIHJlcHBpbmcgQ2hp Y2FnbyBhbmQgZm9ybWVyIFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgc2FmZXR5IEphcXVhbiBCcmlz a2VyIHdpdGggYSBob29kaWUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0M2Qmti TXBYakgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DNkJrYk1wWGpIPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1hdHQgRm9ydHVuYSAoQE1hdHRfRm9ydHVuYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0X0ZvcnR1bmEvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDgxNDEz ODA5OTA1ODczMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMw LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Cincinnati Bengals - S Nick Scott

Scott had 10 tackles in the Bengals 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The fifth-year pro is a starter for the Bengals this season after recording a career-high 86 tackles for the Rams last season.

Dallas Cowboys - LB Micah Parsons

Parsons only recorded two tackles in the Cowboys 38-3 domination of the New England Patriots on Sunday. He left the game with a knee injury but is expected to be really to go when the Cowboys face the 49ers this weekend.

Detroit Lions - FB Jason Cabinda

Cabinda is an unsung here of Detroit's offense as a full back but is dealing with an injury it seems, not practicing for the Lions on Tuesday.

Green Bay Packers - OL Rasheed Walker / QB Sean Clifford

Walker a starting tackle for the Packers has been solid this season but is coming off his worst game of the season, responsible for two sacks on Jordan Love. Sean Clifford has not appeared since the Packers' season-opening win against Chicago.

Indianapolis Colts - OL Will Fries

Fries has struggled a bit for Indianapolis this season while struggling at right guard but has done decent enough. He has not allowed a sack this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars - TE Brenton Strange / WR Parker Washington

Brenton Strange did not record any stats in a 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend in London. Parker Washington who returned one punt for five yards against Atlanta is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered on that return and is likely to miss some time.

Kansas City Chiefs - OT Donovan Smith

Donovan Smith has had a tough start to the season for the Chiefs allowing 14 total pressures (no sacks though). That being said, he's coming off his best performance of the season in the Chiefs win over the New York Jets. He also got away with a hilarious blatant hold but that's just a side note on otherwise strong performance.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb25vdmFuIFNtaXRoIHBsYXllZCBhIHJlYWxseSBnb29kIGdhbWUg bGFzdCBuaWdodC4gSGVyZSBvbiB0aGUgc2NyZWVuIHRvIEtlbGNlLCBoZSBs ZWFkcyB0aGUgd2F5LiBHb29kIGNsdWIgdG8gZ2V0IG9mZiBhbmQgaGUgc3Rh eXMgZmxhdCBkb3duIHRoZSBMT1MuIEFzIHRoZSBEQiBjb21lcyBkb3duIHRv IGZpbGwsIFNtaXRoIGZsYXR0ZW5zIGhpbSB3aXRoIGEgdHJlbWVuZG91cyBi bG9jayBpbiBzcGFjZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29ycEF4YzFm NGsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vcnBBeGMxZjRrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IENhbGViIEphbWVzIChAQ0pTY29vYnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ0pTY29vYnMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDkwMDYxMjcwMTc0NzIwMTM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGF0YW50IGhvbGRpbmcgYWdhaW5zdCBEb25vdmFuIFNtaXRoIGNv dWxkIG5vdCBiZSBhbnkgbW9yZSBjbGVhcmx5IGluIHRoZSBsaW5lIG9mIHNp Z2h0IG9mIHVtcGlyZSBNaWtlIE1vcnRvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkZMPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTE9mZmljaWF0aW5nP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBORkxPZmZpY2lhdGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3U4Mkh0aXVEblciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91 ODJIdGl1RG5XPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hhZWwgTmFuaWEgKEBNaWNo YWVsX05hbmlhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pY2hh ZWxfTmFuaWEvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDg4MDc1MDgxMzgwMDQ4Mzk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Los Angeles Chargers - DT Austin Johnson

The veteran defensive tackle recorded two tackles this past weekend in a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson has seven tackles on the season and one fumble recovery.

New England Patriots - TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki had three receptions for 12 yards in the Patriots 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Gesicki has 10 receptions for 99 yards this season.

New York Giants - RB Saquon Barkley / LB Cam Brown

Saquon Barkley is sidelined with an ankle injury and is questionable going forward. Linebacker Cam Brown did not record any stats in the Giants' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

New York Jets - S Adrian Amos

The ninth-year veteran recorded three tackles in the Jets' 23-20 loss to Kansas City. He has 16 tackles on the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers - TE Pat Freiermuth / CB Joey Porter Jr / WR Allen Robinson

Friermuth had three receptions for seven yards against the Texans this past weekend for Pittsburgh but left with a hamstring injury and will be out for a few weeks. The Nittany Lion great has struggled with staying healthy so far in his NFL career. Joey Porter Jr. has looked impressive in his first few weeks of NFL action but is not getting much playing time despite the success. Allen Robinson had one reception for eight yards in the Steelers' loss to Houston. He has 12 receptions this season for 108 yards but is looking for his first touchdown of the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb2V5IFBvcnRlciBKci4gY2xhbXBpbmcgTmljbyBDb2xsaW5zIChn b29kIHBsYXllciwgYnR3KSBvbiBhbiBpc2xhbmQgdG8gZ2V0IHRoZSBTdGVl bGVycyBkZWZlbnNlIG9mZiB0aGUgZmllbGQuIFByYWN0aWNhbGx5IHJhbiB0 aGUgcm91dGUgZm9yIGhpbS4gPGJyPjxicj5Xb3VsZHZlIG5lZWRlZCBhIHBl cmZlY3QgdGhyb3cgdG8gYmVhdCBoaW0gdGhlcmUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby8wWmJqNjZTbzdLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMFpiajY2U283 SzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXJyaWNrIChAU3RlZWxlcnNfREIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3RlZWxlcnNfREIvc3RhdHVzLzE3 MDkyNTY4NjEyMDYxNTEzMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

San Francisco 49ers - S Ji'Ayir Brown / DT Kevin Givens

Brown recorded his first two career tackles this past weekend in San Francisco's 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Givens also recorded his first tackle of the season in the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - WR Chris Godwin

Godwin had a huge game for the Buccaneers in a 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. The former Nittany Lion had eight receptions for 114 yards. His first 100+ yard game of the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWtlciBNYXlmaWVsZCBhbmQgQ2hyaXMgR29kd2luIGRldmVsb3Bp bmcgYSBnb29kIGNvbm5lY3Rpb24gdG9nZXRoZXIuIDxicj48YnI+R29vZCB3 b3JrIHRha2luZyBvdmVyIHdpdGggTWlrZSBFdmFucyBvdXQgd2l0aCBhIGhh bXN0cmluZyBzdWZmZXJlZCBpbiB0aGUgZmlyc3QgaGFsZi4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0J1Y3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCdWNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vd1RHeFZZSDV5eCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dUR3hWWUg1 eXg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF0dCBXYWxkbWFuIChATWF0dFdhbGRtYW4p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF0dFdhbGRtYW4vc3Rh dHVzLzE3MDg2MzA1Mzg5NDczODM3NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Washington Commanders - WR Jahan Dotson / WR Mitchell Tinsley

Dotson found the endzone for the first time this past Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles with a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to force overtime. Tinsley has not recorded any stats in the last two weeks for the Commanders.