Nittany Lions in the NFL Tracker: Godwin's big week headlines Week 4

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

The fourth week of the NFL season is in the books which means it's time to recap the week that was for former Nittany Lions in the NFL. Which Nittany Lions impressed this past week? Who had tough games? Whose injured? Find that all out below.

Arizona Cardinals - LB Jesse Luketa

Luketa had one tackle in Arizona's 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend. Luketa has five tackles this season.

Atlanta Falcons - LB Arnold Ebiketie

Ebiketie recorded one tackle in a 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ebiketie has five tackles in his second season with the Falcons.

Baltimore Ravens - DE/LB Odafe Oweh / P Jordan Stout

Oweh remains sidelined with an ankle injury while Jordan Stout has been one of the league's best punters, averaging 49.0 yards per punt. This past Sunday, Stout averaged 47.7 yards per punt on seven punts against the Cleveland Browns.

Buffalo Bills - OL Ryan Bates / OL Connor McGovern / DT DaQuan Jones

The NFL veteran has been productive for the Bills this season including recording two tackles and one sack this past weekend in a 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. Jones has 2.5 sacks this season and 10 tackles.

Carolina Panthers - DE Yetur Gross-Matos / RB Miles Sanders

Gross-Matos under Carolina's new leadership has been coming into his own recently despite the Panthers' struggles. The Virginia native has nine tackles including 2.5 sacks, recording at least half a sack in three straight weeks.

Miles Sanders only had 13 carries for Carolina against the Panthers this past Sunday totaling 19 yards. It's been a very slow start for the 26-year-old this season, averaging 2.9 yards per carry.

Chicago Bears - S Jaquan Brisker

The second-year safety continues to look like one of the best safeties in the entire NFL. This past week in a 31-28 loss to Denver, Brisker recorded five total tackles and is up to 24 on the season. As a rookie last season, Brisker recorded 104 tackles including four sacks.


Cincinnati Bengals - S Nick Scott

Scott had 10 tackles in the Bengals 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The fifth-year pro is a starter for the Bengals this season after recording a career-high 86 tackles for the Rams last season.

Dallas Cowboys - LB Micah Parsons

Parsons only recorded two tackles in the Cowboys 38-3 domination of the New England Patriots on Sunday. He left the game with a knee injury but is expected to be really to go when the Cowboys face the 49ers this weekend.

Detroit Lions - FB Jason Cabinda

Cabinda is an unsung here of Detroit's offense as a full back but is dealing with an injury it seems, not practicing for the Lions on Tuesday.

Green Bay Packers - OL Rasheed Walker / QB Sean Clifford

Walker a starting tackle for the Packers has been solid this season but is coming off his worst game of the season, responsible for two sacks on Jordan Love. Sean Clifford has not appeared since the Packers' season-opening win against Chicago.

Indianapolis Colts - OL Will Fries

Fries has struggled a bit for Indianapolis this season while struggling at right guard but has done decent enough. He has not allowed a sack this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars - TE Brenton Strange / WR Parker Washington

Brenton Strange did not record any stats in a 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend in London. Parker Washington who returned one punt for five yards against Atlanta is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered on that return and is likely to miss some time.

Kansas City Chiefs - OT Donovan Smith

Donovan Smith has had a tough start to the season for the Chiefs allowing 14 total pressures (no sacks though). That being said, he's coming off his best performance of the season in the Chiefs win over the New York Jets. He also got away with a hilarious blatant hold but that's just a side note on otherwise strong performance.

Los Angeles Chargers - DT Austin Johnson

The veteran defensive tackle recorded two tackles this past weekend in a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson has seven tackles on the season and one fumble recovery.

New England Patriots - TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki had three receptions for 12 yards in the Patriots 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Gesicki has 10 receptions for 99 yards this season.

New York Giants - RB Saquon Barkley / LB Cam Brown

Saquon Barkley is sidelined with an ankle injury and is questionable going forward. Linebacker Cam Brown did not record any stats in the Giants' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

New York Jets - S Adrian Amos

The ninth-year veteran recorded three tackles in the Jets' 23-20 loss to Kansas City. He has 16 tackles on the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers - TE Pat Freiermuth / CB Joey Porter Jr / WR Allen Robinson

Friermuth had three receptions for seven yards against the Texans this past weekend for Pittsburgh but left with a hamstring injury and will be out for a few weeks. The Nittany Lion great has struggled with staying healthy so far in his NFL career.

Joey Porter Jr. has looked impressive in his first few weeks of NFL action but is not getting much playing time despite the success. Allen Robinson had one reception for eight yards in the Steelers' loss to Houston. He has 12 receptions this season for 108 yards but is looking for his first touchdown of the season.

San Francisco 49ers - S Ji'Ayir Brown / DT Kevin Givens

Brown recorded his first two career tackles this past weekend in San Francisco's 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Givens also recorded his first tackle of the season in the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - WR Chris Godwin

Godwin had a huge game for the Buccaneers in a 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. The former Nittany Lion had eight receptions for 114 yards. His first 100+ yard game of the season.

Washington Commanders - WR Jahan Dotson / WR Mitchell Tinsley

Dotson found the endzone for the first time this past Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles with a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to force overtime. Tinsley has not recorded any stats in the last two weeks for the Commanders.

