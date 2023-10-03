The fourth week of the NFL season is in the books which means it's time to recap the week that was for former Nittany Lions in the NFL. Which Nittany Lions impressed this past week? Who had tough games? Whose injured? Find that all out below.
Arizona Cardinals - LB Jesse Luketa
Luketa had one tackle in Arizona's 35-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend. Luketa has five tackles this season.
Atlanta Falcons - LB Arnold Ebiketie
Ebiketie recorded one tackle in a 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ebiketie has five tackles in his second season with the Falcons.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Baltimore Ravens - DE/LB Odafe Oweh / P Jordan Stout
Oweh remains sidelined with an ankle injury while Jordan Stout has been one of the league's best punters, averaging 49.0 yards per punt. This past Sunday, Stout averaged 47.7 yards per punt on seven punts against the Cleveland Browns.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Buffalo Bills - OL Ryan Bates / OL Connor McGovern / DT DaQuan Jones
The NFL veteran has been productive for the Bills this season including recording two tackles and one sack this past weekend in a 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. Jones has 2.5 sacks this season and 10 tackles.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Carolina Panthers - DE Yetur Gross-Matos / RB Miles Sanders
Gross-Matos under Carolina's new leadership has been coming into his own recently despite the Panthers' struggles. The Virginia native has nine tackles including 2.5 sacks, recording at least half a sack in three straight weeks.
Miles Sanders only had 13 carries for Carolina against the Panthers this past Sunday totaling 19 yards. It's been a very slow start for the 26-year-old this season, averaging 2.9 yards per carry.
Chicago Bears - S Jaquan Brisker
The second-year safety continues to look like one of the best safeties in the entire NFL. This past week in a 31-28 loss to Denver, Brisker recorded five total tackles and is up to 24 on the season. As a rookie last season, Brisker recorded 104 tackles including four sacks.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Cincinnati Bengals - S Nick Scott
Scott had 10 tackles in the Bengals 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The fifth-year pro is a starter for the Bengals this season after recording a career-high 86 tackles for the Rams last season.
Dallas Cowboys - LB Micah Parsons
Parsons only recorded two tackles in the Cowboys 38-3 domination of the New England Patriots on Sunday. He left the game with a knee injury but is expected to be really to go when the Cowboys face the 49ers this weekend.
Detroit Lions - FB Jason Cabinda
Cabinda is an unsung here of Detroit's offense as a full back but is dealing with an injury it seems, not practicing for the Lions on Tuesday.
Green Bay Packers - OL Rasheed Walker / QB Sean Clifford
Walker a starting tackle for the Packers has been solid this season but is coming off his worst game of the season, responsible for two sacks on Jordan Love. Sean Clifford has not appeared since the Packers' season-opening win against Chicago.
Indianapolis Colts - OL Will Fries
Fries has struggled a bit for Indianapolis this season while struggling at right guard but has done decent enough. He has not allowed a sack this season.
Jacksonville Jaguars - TE Brenton Strange / WR Parker Washington
Brenton Strange did not record any stats in a 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend in London. Parker Washington who returned one punt for five yards against Atlanta is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered on that return and is likely to miss some time.
Kansas City Chiefs - OT Donovan Smith
Donovan Smith has had a tough start to the season for the Chiefs allowing 14 total pressures (no sacks though). That being said, he's coming off his best performance of the season in the Chiefs win over the New York Jets. He also got away with a hilarious blatant hold but that's just a side note on otherwise strong performance.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Los Angeles Chargers - DT Austin Johnson
The veteran defensive tackle recorded two tackles this past weekend in a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson has seven tackles on the season and one fumble recovery.
New England Patriots - TE Mike Gesicki
Gesicki had three receptions for 12 yards in the Patriots 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Gesicki has 10 receptions for 99 yards this season.
New York Giants - RB Saquon Barkley / LB Cam Brown
Saquon Barkley is sidelined with an ankle injury and is questionable going forward. Linebacker Cam Brown did not record any stats in the Giants' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
New York Jets - S Adrian Amos
The ninth-year veteran recorded three tackles in the Jets' 23-20 loss to Kansas City. He has 16 tackles on the season.
Pittsburgh Steelers - TE Pat Freiermuth / CB Joey Porter Jr / WR Allen Robinson
Friermuth had three receptions for seven yards against the Texans this past weekend for Pittsburgh but left with a hamstring injury and will be out for a few weeks. The Nittany Lion great has struggled with staying healthy so far in his NFL career.
Joey Porter Jr. has looked impressive in his first few weeks of NFL action but is not getting much playing time despite the success. Allen Robinson had one reception for eight yards in the Steelers' loss to Houston. He has 12 receptions this season for 108 yards but is looking for his first touchdown of the season.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San Francisco 49ers - S Ji'Ayir Brown / DT Kevin Givens
Brown recorded his first two career tackles this past weekend in San Francisco's 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Givens also recorded his first tackle of the season in the game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - WR Chris Godwin
Godwin had a huge game for the Buccaneers in a 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. The former Nittany Lion had eight receptions for 114 yards. His first 100+ yard game of the season.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Washington Commanders - WR Jahan Dotson / WR Mitchell Tinsley
Dotson found the endzone for the first time this past Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles with a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to force overtime. Tinsley has not recorded any stats in the last two weeks for the Commanders.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5KYWhhbiBEb3Rzb24gaXMsIHN0aWxsLCB2ZXJ5IGdvb2QgYW5kIHZl
cnkgY2x1dGNoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RY1F0dFVvZTFOIj5w
aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUWNRdHRVb2UxTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXgg
UmFscGggKEBtYXhyYWxwaF8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j
b20vbWF4cmFscGhfL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA4NTc3NjMxNzI0MDY5MTM3P3JlZl9z
cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv
dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0
ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K
PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK