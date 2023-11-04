No. 17 Penn State is set to host Notre Dame this weekend to start Big Ten conference play and conclude its six-game home stand.

The Fighting Irish are coming off of a bye week after sweeping Mercyhurst at home the weekend prior. The team is 4-3-0 on the season and 0-1-0 in away contests. The lone away game was against RIT two weeks ago when they were shut out 3-0. All three of their losses have been by two goals or more, with their second game against Boston University being an 8-2 loss.

Penn State is the second-ranked team the Fighting Irish will face this season, as Boston University was their first. They split with Boston winning the first game 4-1 and losing the second night 8-2.

The team is without two of their leading point scorers from last year, Chase Primeau, who recorded 23 points between eight goals and 15 assists. They are also without Ryder Rolston, who recorded 20 points between seven goals and 13 assists. However, they returned their second leading point scorer, Trevor Janicke, who was just one point behind Primeau, recording eight goals and 14 assists.

This season's leading goal scorer, Landon Slaggert, has seven goals in seven games but has yet to record an assist. The team's second-leading scorer, Maddox Flemming, has six points in seven games, but all of his points have come from assists.

Notre Dame’s penalty kill ranks 20th in the nation and third in the Big Ten, stopping 20 of its opponents' 23 power play chances for an 87 percent success rate. Their power play is ranked 28th in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten with a 19.2 percent success rate scoring on five of their 26 man-advantages.

The Fighting Irish return fifth-year goaltender Ryan Bischel, who started in 37 games last season with a 16-16-4 record with a 2.39 goals against average and a .931 save percentage. This season, Bischel has started all seven of the teams' games, recording a 2.20 goals against average and a .928 save percentage.

“Many of the best players in the nation are in the Big Ten. And when Big Ten schools get together, it’s an aggressive, intense game. Which makes it great, it’s great for excitement, it’s great for development, it’s great for preparation.” Head Coach Guy Gadowsky on the start of the conference play.

The Nittany Lions are currently 5-2-0 on the season and 2-2-0 at home, coming off of a split series this past week against Alaska-Anchorage.

While Penn State graduated four of its top scorers from last season, juniors Danny Dzhaniyev and Ryan Kirwan, as well as rookie Aiden Fink, are all averaging at least a point per game.

Dzhaniyev has eight points this season and is on a three-game point streak with three goals and an assist in his last three games, just one game shy of his career-long point streak of four games. Kirwan started the season with a five-game point streak, including two games with a goal and an assist. Fink leads the team with six assists and has recorded two multi-assist games.

After a season of struggling on the power play, Penn State currently ranks 13th in the nation and second in the Big Ten with a 23.1 percent success, scoring on six of their 26 attempts. The penalty kill has a 78.6 success rate, allowing three goals on their opponent's 14 chances.

Penn State returns all three of their goaltenders from last season. Senior Liam Souliere played in 36 games last season with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Souliere has had a rough start this season, starting six of the team's seven games with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .855 save percentage.

Sophomore Noah Grannan played in eight games last season, averaging a .885 save percentage and 3.40 goals against. Grannan has started one game but came in midway through another. Grannan has a 1.41 goals against average and a .941 save percentage with just two goals against.

Penn State and Notre Dame went 2-2 last season, splitting both series series in the North Bend and in University Park. The two games at Penn State were one-goal games, and the two in North Bend were multi-goal differences. Bischel and Souliere were the goaltenders in all four contests last season.

Penn State faces Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday in Pegula Ice Arena.