Penn State men’s basketball had its work cut out for it entering Xfinity Center on Saturday afternoon.

Playing in front of a sold out crowd for the first time since winning a share of the Big Ten in March 2020, Maryland, one of the better home teams in the conference, wasted no time getting all 17,950 fans involved.

The annual Red Out game brought an electric environment that initially saw Penn State struggle to gain its footing, but once it did, the Nittany Lions exploded offensively, showcasing a three-point shooting game that’s best in the Big Ten.

In the second half, the Nittany Lions took a brief lead and went toe-to-toe with the Terps after trailing by as much as 12 points in the first half, but a 9-0 run over a four-minute, 41-second stretch late in the second half sealed Penn State’s fate, losing 74-68.

It was far from a bad shooting night for the Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten) who shot 50.9 percent from the field and an impressive 46.2 percent (12-of-26) from beyond the arc.

Three-point shooting was what kept the Nittany Lions in the game in the first half, shooting 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) in that department.

What killed Penn State was a combination of turnovers and something that’s been a recurring theme this season, an inability to get to the foul line.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over the fewest times per game of any team in Division I heading into Saturday at just 8.7 turnovers a game, but in just the first half, Penn State had 10 turnovers, finishing with 13 overall.

Maryland (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) was quick to take advantage, scoring 17 points off turnovers. The Terps also out-scored PSU in fastbreak points, 10-7, and in points in the paint, 28-20.

Free throws were killer as Penn State shot just four in the game, going 2-of-4 from the line, compared to 23 attempts for Maryland, going 18-of-23 (78.3 percent) from the line.

Not only did Maryland take 19 more in the game, the Terps also made 16 more.

Maryland ended up shooting 53.2 percent from the field in the win, backed by a massive performance from Hakim Hart, who scored a game-high 23 points, shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep.

Jahmir Young (18 points) and Julian Reese (11 points) also finished in double-figures for the Terps, who would open up as many as a 13-point lead with under a minute left to play.

Penn State saw five players finish in double-figures in scoring, led by 17 points from freshman guard Kanye Clary, who had himself a game, shooting 8-of-11 from the floor.

Jalen Pickett, despite shooting 7-of-11 overall and finishing with 15 points, was relatively neutralized, recording five assists and hauling in just three rebounds.

It was a promising, but tough loss for the Nittany Lions, who need to pick up key wins against Quad 1 and 2 opponents if they want a chance at the NCAA Tournament.

Despite there being six games left, the road to March has been made that much more difficult moving forward. Penn State next hosts Illinois at 6 p.m. Tuesday.



