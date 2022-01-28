Nittany Nation Pod Ep. 5: Instant Reaction to Anthony Donkoh commitment

Nittany Nation publisher Richie Schnyderite and recruiting analyst Eric Lammers discuss the commitment of the seventh verbal commit for Penn State Football in the 2023 class in offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh.

The two talk about how the commitment came together, what the Nittany Lions are getting in Donkoh as a player and what it means for Penn State in the for the first the rest of the WeAre23 class.