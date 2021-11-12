 Nittany Nation TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Penn State versus Michigan
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-12 11:02:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Penn State football team will take on the Michigan Wolverines in State College (PA) on Saturday with kickoff set for Noon on ABC.

Watch the simulation of the upcoming game below courtesy of NCAA Football 14 below and take a look at the table underneath to see how the sim has stacked up to the actual games.

Notes:

-- It's unclear why some players enter the game even though they are not listed on the depth chart. This happens a lot at wide receiver especially.

Penn State Football Simland vs. IRL, 2021
Opponent Sim Result Actual Result

@Wisconsin

N/A

16-10 Penn State

Ball State

38-3 Penn State

44-13 Penn State

Auburn

17-6 Auburn

28-20 Penn State

Villanova

N/A only FBS teams avail.

38-17 Penn State

Indiana

N/A

24-0 Penn State

@Iowa

9-7 Penn State

23-20 Iowa

Illinois

20-14 Illinois

20-18 Illinois

@Ohio State

24-17 Penn State

33-24 Ohio State

@Maryland

27-14 Penn State

31-14 Penn State

Michigan

SEE VIDEO ABOVE

TBD.

{{ article.author_name }}