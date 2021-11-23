Nittany Nation TV: Penn State HC James Franklin talks Michigan State week

Penn State Football head coach James Franklin talks to the press recapping last week's 28-0 win over Rutgers and answered all questions about his upcoming matchup against Michigan State.

News and notes from today's press conference below.

-- Opening Statement is the one you've heard all year: Turnover battle, sack battle, drive start battle, explosive play battle etc.

-- Calls the win a "gritty" win that is good sign of team culture. Team played 63 guys, the most all season. Adds that they need to be more opportunistic on defense and needs to protect the quarterback on offense.

Franklin slips up and calls Rutgers "Temple" if we're still doing the "is he distracted?" thing. He also says that it would help if everyone got the flu shot.

-- On Sparty, Franklin says he knows the staff well and coordinated with Mel Tucker in 2015 when he was at Alabama to discuss some scheme aspects on defense.

-- Says the MSU offense does well to compliment Kenneth Walker, and that wideouts Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor stand out.

-- Asked immediately whether he'll be the PSU coach next year, Franklin says he was hoping to be able to comment today but can't. Says he'll be able to get with media on Wednesday to discuss it, so yeah...

-- On the flu, Franklin says they have 35 guys coming out of it and some still going in. Adds that Sean Clifford didn't feel great on Sunday, felt better on Monday and feels 100 percent today. Added that it's been a three-day deal for most.

-- "This time of the year, everybody's banged up. I hope when we get the last part of this flu, I think we can be as healthy as we've been in weeks, which is great."

-- Franklin said that Clifford had no voice, which led to them needing to use a silent cadence on Saturday. Added that Clifford and Wallace were both sick, tried to play, and were immediately pulled after experience nausea and light-headedness.

-- Notes that everyone thought that they would be the one to show up and have a "Michael Jordan flu game" which didn't really pan out.

-- Curtis Jacobs and Mike Miranda expected back to for practice today.

-- Asked how you respond after a loss like MSU had last week, Franklin said it's difficult whether it's a close loss or a blowout. Says athletes also now have to deal with getting criticism on social media and out and about in the community which adds a challenge.

-- Asked about Landon Tengwall, Anthony Whigan and Bryce Effner in last week's game, Franklin says the team has added an additional inside run period of practice the second half of the season and that seems to have helped. Says that he was impressed with Tengwall and Whigan stepping into that situation, and that Effner has waited his turn and accepted his role.

-- Franklin notes that Tengwall is a player who could play either tackle or guard going forward.

-- Asked what he wants/needs from facilities: Franklin says he'll get into that in more detail soon. Though he mentions that there are things that happen year-round away from the field and the facility.

"Facilities is just one part, it's a lot of things."

-- Franklin acknowledges again that he wanted to discuss this today but, obviously, with the subcommittee meeting coming later today that was never going to happen.

-- Asked whether they'll maintain balance offensively against a team like MSU that struggles so badly against the pass, Franklin says you can't become something on Saturday that you haven't been all season, because you'd get out of whack. Says you have to be aware of it and it can affect the game plan, but that you don't want to skew too far in one direction.

-- Franklin cites "resilience" as something that the team has shown him this year and gives him optimism going forward. Certainly an interesting choice.

-- Asked about the development of Malick Meiga, Franklin says that his body type and speed make him a unique weapon. Also notes, again, that Meiga and Washington are attached at the hip and that the two wideouts compliment each other well. Thinks Meiga can be an elite vertical threat, more so than the team has had in recent years.

Notes that he almost "strangled" Meiga after celebrating his touchdown prematurely and almost getting flagged.

-- We're now on question number five about Franklin's intentions going forward. Surprisingly, the answer was the same as it was on the first one, he'll have more tomorrow.

-- Franklin says he'd love to be able to study the data over 10 years to evaluate how many scholarships he should save each year for the transfer portal, but that information isn't out there yet and that because they're recruiting at such a high level right now, it's hard to turn down a really high school player, which is how he'd prefer to build.

He notes that he wants his staff to be thorough in their evaluation, which isn't happening nationwide. Says he's seen kids leave PSU without any coaches from that school even contacting anyone at Penn State, which he says is odd. Adds that Penn State gets the transcripts, talks to former coaches and teammates and makes sure they get to know the player before bringing them on board.

-- Franklin says he won't make an announcement on Ji'Ayir Brown returning or leaving because he hasn't spoken to Brown about how he wants to present that information. Brown did not walk during senior day, so you can read into that how you will...

-- On the QB plan against Sparty, Franklin says that Veilleux did some exciting things that they'd like to build on and had been getting the No. 2 reps. Says that will continue and that Clifford had his best week of practice last week before getting sick.