Nittany Nation TV: Weekly PSU Wrestling call w/Sanderson & Hildebrandt

Penn State wrestling is back with their weekly press conference calls via Zoom and today head coach Cael Sanderson and wrestler Drew Hildebrandt spoke with the media about the program's recent matches.

Going to have Cael with us shortly here at 11, then Drew following afterward. Will post updates throughout.

On Hildebrandt's leadership, Cael says he's consistent in his approach and his leadership and his passion for the sport and that rubs off on the rest of the team.

On 157: They've got some guys who are wrestling well but no decisions have been made yet and they're still evaluating their options.

On Kerkvliet taking the next step: "I think he's just more confident. Everyone knows his story from last year, when he was off the mat at least six weeks." Adds that there wasn't really time to get him into shape. He continues to get better with each match.

On Hildebrandt's mentor status: A lot of guys have wanted to train with him and workout with him. Robbie Howard has said that that he wants to wrestle with him whenever he can.

Asked whether Hildebrandt set the ton despite the loss to Suriano, Cael says that's just sort of the nature of any dual meet, but it's each guys job up and down the lineup to go out and do their job.

On Berge's goals: First and foremost, he had eligbility and felt healthy and wanted to see what he can do. But right now it's just one match at a time and be ready in March.

More on Berge, decision to go 165 was his and they support their guys and whatever they want to do. Said it made sense given his circumstances. Supports what Nick Lee said recently about guys choosing their own weights.

On BIlls' coach Sean McDermott: They enjoyed having him in the building and were impressed with his attitude and humble mindset in the room.

On Brooks vs. Amine: Aaron is looking forward to getting the opportunity to wrestle Amine again. Was a great battle. They believe Brooks can make adjustments, but also expect Amine to make adjustments as well.