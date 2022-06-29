NN Pod. -- Penn State was hot on the trail in June, will that continue?
The Keystone Sports Network spoke with Nittany Nation recruiting analyst / publisher Richie Schnyderite to talk about the latest on Penn State Football recruiting as the staff has been doing pretty well on the recruiting trail with some big name prospects.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board