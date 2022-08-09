NN TV: Instant Reaction to Penn State losing four-star DL Tomarrion Parker

Class of 2023 four-star EDGE recruit Tomarrion Parker has decommitted from the Penn State Football program today, joining the likes of fellow recent decommits Marcus Stokes and Yazeed Haynes. After a very engaged weekend on campus at the end of July, this comes as a bit of a surprise.

Nittany Nation's very own Josh Taylor has an instant reaction on the decommittment and which teams are now in the mix on Parker. Taylor also talks about how the Nittany Lions will be able to fill this void with another option in the 2023 class?

