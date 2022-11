No. 11 ranked Penn State Football is headed to New Jersey to face off against Rutgers this weekend in front of a SOLD OUT crowd inside of SHI Staidum.

The Nittany Lions are looking to keep things rolling with their New Year's Six Bowl hopes still alive and make a statement against the Scarlet Knights. Meanwhile on the flip side of the ball, Rutgers is still trying to find their identity behind four-star QB Gavin Wimsatt who impressed last week in a close loss to Michigan State.