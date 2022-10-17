Penn State went on the road to Michigan after a bye week and was dominated on both sides of the ball by the Wolverines.

-- What happened on defense where Penn State couldn't adjust to slow down the run game of Michigan? Josh Taylor gives his thoughts on the showing by the Nittany Lions and what went wrong.

-- Is it time to think about Drew Allar at QB? Maybe Penn State should've started their more talented recruit at the beginning of the season like Michigan did.

