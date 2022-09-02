Penn State Football versus Purdue was a Big Ten matchup for the ages.

The Nittany Lions edge out a gutsy performance behind banged up QB Sean Clifford. Aidan O'Connell and the Purdue offense were rolling throughout the game, but the Nittany Lions defense showed up when it needed to the most.

Our own Josh Taylor and Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down the recap of the matchup right after the clock hits zero.

-- How did Drew Allar look in his small sample?

-- Will Clifford be healthy enough to play vs Ohio?

-- How did Manny Diaz's defense look in it's first game?

We have all of it covered and much more for Penn State Nittany Lions Football fans.