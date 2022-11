After falling to Ohio State this past weekend, the attention turns to the future of the Penn State Football team.

The Big Ten Championship is now out of reach for the Nittany Lions, so why not start your future QB for next year in Drew Allar?

Head Coach James Franklin said they will be evaluating the QB position on a week-to-week basis and go with who gives them the best chance to go 1-0 every week.

Listen to Josh Taylor's argument on why it's time to play Drew Allar and prepare for long term success.