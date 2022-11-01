After a disappointing loss to No. 2 Ohio State, Penn State shifts its focus this week to a road matchup against Indiana.

On Indiana LB Cam Jones...

Senior linebacker Cam Jones has been inactive the last three weeks for the Hoosiers, but has the potential to be a game-wrecker when he is able to play.

Franklin said the team is preparing for Jones to start on Saturday.

On switching the starting quarterback...

Following a three interception game against the Buckeyes and the second loss of the season, more and more fans are clamoring for sixth-year Sean Clifford to be benched in favor of freshman Drew Allar.

"There's still a ton of football left to be played and [the starter will be] whoever gives us the best chance to go 1-0 this week," Franklin said. He added that a decision like this is decided upon my the coaching staff as a whole.

Franklin said that Clifford's experience is not a factor in the discussions at the position, and that he has made great plays on the field to earn his starting role at this point of the year.

On balancing preparing for the future with trying to win games...

"I have a responsibility to the guys in the locker room and to the coaches to give us the best chance to win as many games as we possibly can," Franklin said.

Franklin said that developing younger players and coaching to win games is "not exclusive to one another." He did say that it's tougher to do this at the quarterback position because it's not as simple to rotate and substitute quarterbacks in game.

On Offensive Lineman Olu Fashanu

Sophomore tackle Olu Fashanu was injured late in Saturday's game. Franklin said he met with Fashanu and his family this week. "We'll see how this week goes with him," Franklin said.

Franklin addressed some of the qualities that have generated draft buzz for the tackle: "He has unbelievable play strength. He's usually in great position. If he's out of position, he has the ability to get himself back in a winning position."

"He's a really good example of just doing your job and being consistent," Franklin said.

On Running Back Keyvone Lee...

Sophomore running back Keyvone Lee has missed a lot of time this year, which Franklin confirmed is because of injuries.

"Keyvone's been hurt, either out or limited the past five weeks. Hopefully we'll have Kevyone back this week," Franklin said. He added that with Lee, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen all playing they have a very strong running back room.

On WR Parker Washington...

Franklin confirmed that wide receiver Parker Washington is the No. 1 wideout for Penn State after his career game against Ohio State.