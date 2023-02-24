Two words can describe No. 10 Penn State's 6-1 win over the Wisconsin Badgers: Absolute domination. The Badgers simply did not have an answer for the high-octane Lion offense that put up 40 shots.
The line composed of Ture Linden, Ashton Calder and Danny Dzhaniyev combined for seven points on Friday. Linden had two goals including the game-winner on the power play.
"I think we just complement each other well. Danny's got a lot of speed and turns over a lot of pucks," Linden said. "Me and Calder can make some plays and find him and he's been doing a great job of working hard on the forecheck and and turning over the puck and getting it to us."
Penn State also had lots of depth scoring on Friday. 12 different Nittany Lions pitched in for at least one point.
"I think the fact that the team has real confidence in our depth says a lot," coach Guy Gadowsky said. "When you get scoring all over the roster, it's always been really, really important and I love the fact that the team feels gets a lot of confidence from our depth."
Wisconsin had been struggling all season long. Things got worse going into Friday as they were without their leading scorer in Cruz Lucius. The only goal the Badgers scored was from Brock Caufield when it was all little too late.
Friday's win also marks Penn State's 20th win of the season. This is the fifth time in program history that the Nittany Lions have reached the 20-win mark.
If the Nittany Lions complete the sweep on Saturday, they will have home ice advantage for the Big Ten tournament next week.
How it happened
Just like they did against Minnesota, the Nittany Lions got to work quickly. 14 seconds into the first period, Dzhaniyev found a loose puck in front of Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe and potted it home for his seventh of the season.
Dzhaniyev had another chance to extend the lead, but Moe went to the splits to deny him at the post. With the Badgers on their heels and with only one shot, the Lions were put on the man-advantage.
After a slow start to the power play, Dzhaniyev circled the net and found Linden in the left faceoff dot, hammering a one-timer past Moe.
That line continued to create havoc and eventually got rewarded again. Calder made a terrific no look, cross-ice pass for Linden's second goal of the game to make it 3-0 Lions.
Penn State continued to carry its momentum into the middle frame. Three minutes into the period. Jarod Crespo sent a long stretch pass to Kevin Wall and he sauced the puck over to a streaking Tyler Gratton and he went to his backhand beating Moe to the far post making it 4-0.
The Nittany Lions once again continued to push and got rewarded thanks to hard work in the corners. Connor McMenamin won a puck battle and dished it to Xander Lamppa at the near circle. Lamppa found Dylan Gratton at the point and he shot the puck through traffic for McMenamin to redirect it past Moe.
Penn State added another with Simon Mack's tally to make it 6-0. Wall made a great breakout pass while taking a big hit which started the rush for MacEachern to find a streaking Mack.
Caufield ended Liam Souliere's shutout with a power-play goal but it was not enough to spark a comeback. Souliere had 24 saves on the night.
Takeaways
Depth scoring: After the offense struggled to find its footing last weekend against Minnesota, Penn State had 12 different players register a point.
"I think that's been our mentality all year," Calder said. "All lines will kick in at any point in time and give us a win and when we're all going, you see what happened tonight. It's a good time hopefully keep that going in playoffs here."
Top line magic: The Linden started the game and had the opening tally. Ever since the trio was put together, they have been terrific on both ends of the ice. Even when Penn State has lost games, the combination is effective at creating chances.
"I think we have three guys playing to each of their strengths," Gadowsky said.
Fast starts: This is the second time in as many games that the Nittany Lions scored in the opening minute of the first period. Penn State is now 16-6-0 when scoring the first goal.