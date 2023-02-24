Two words can describe No. 10 Penn State's 6-1 win over the Wisconsin Badgers: Absolute domination. The Badgers simply did not have an answer for the high-octane Lion offense that put up 40 shots.

The line composed of Ture Linden, Ashton Calder and Danny Dzhaniyev combined for seven points on Friday. Linden had two goals including the game-winner on the power play.

"I think we just complement each other well. Danny's got a lot of speed and turns over a lot of pucks," Linden said. "Me and Calder can make some plays and find him and he's been doing a great job of working hard on the forecheck and and turning over the puck and getting it to us."

Penn State also had lots of depth scoring on Friday. 12 different Nittany Lions pitched in for at least one point.

"I think the fact that the team has real confidence in our depth says a lot," coach Guy Gadowsky said. "When you get scoring all over the roster, it's always been really, really important and I love the fact that the team feels gets a lot of confidence from our depth."

Wisconsin had been struggling all season long. Things got worse going into Friday as they were without their leading scorer in Cruz Lucius. The only goal the Badgers scored was from Brock Caufield when it was all little too late.

Friday's win also marks Penn State's 20th win of the season. This is the fifth time in program history that the Nittany Lions have reached the 20-win mark.

If the Nittany Lions complete the sweep on Saturday, they will have home ice advantage for the Big Ten tournament next week.