No. 18 Penn State heads back to Michigan this week to face the No.12 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Last season, the teams faced off five times, with the first game being in Pegula Ice Arena where the Nittany Lions won 3-0, which marked their only win against the Wolverines in the 2022-23 season. The Wolverines won one of the games 7-3, while the rest of the matchups were decided by a singular goal, including Michigan’s win in the Allentown Regional Final during overtime, which put an end to Penn State’s season.

Michigan boasts a 14-3-0 record in Yost Arena against the Nittany Lions, winning the last 13 of their 14 games. Penn State's last win in Ann Arbor was in December of 2019.

Michigan is coming off of a loss and shootout win against Big Ten opponent Minnesota in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 5-5-1 overall and 1-3-1-1 in-conference. The Wolverines won the first game of their series against Ohio State 7-1, then lost the following night in the shootout. The Wolverines lost both games against Wisconsin in Madison by one goal. The team is 4-2-1 at home.

The Wolverines lost their top three point scorers from last season to the NHL, including Hobey Baker award winner, Adam Fantilli, who had 65 points last season with 30 goals and 35 assists. They are also without Luke Hughes (48 points), and Mackie Samoskevich (43 points).

However, they do return their next five-point recorders, Rutger McGroarty, Gavin Brindley, T.J. Hughes, Seamus Casey, and Dylan Duke. McGroarty leads the team this season with 18 points between six goals and 12 assists. Casey and Hughes are right behind him with 17 points with four goals and 12 assists and six goals and 11 assists, respectively.

Michigan ranks second in the nation and first in the Big Ten in scoring with 4.6 goals per game, trailing Denver's 5.2. The Wolverines' 55 goals lead the nation, with Michigan State one goal behind them.

The Wolverines are also without their starting netminder from last season, Erik Portillo, who started 38 of the 41 games. Portillo averaged 3.00 goals against and a .908 save percentage. The team returned Noah West along with the addition of Jake Barczewski, who has started ten games this season, averaging 2.68 goals against and a .911 save percentage.

Barczewski transferred from Caneisius and holds the NCAA active save record, just five shy of 3000. Barczewski has played Penn State twice with a 1-1-0 record with a .940 and a 2.54 goals-against average.

Michigan leads the nation in power play percentage, converting on 20 of their 50 chances for a .400 conversion rate. Penn State, however, has converted on 7 of their 38 chances (.187 conversion rate).

Neither team's penalty kills are ranked in the top 50 as Penn State has allowed seven goals on their opponents' 27 chances for a .741 success rate, and is sixth in the Big Ten. Michigan's penalty kill is last in the conference, allowing 13 goals on their opponents' 48 chances for a .729 success rate.

“We better play our game and stay out of the box,” head Coach Guy Gadowsky said.

The Nittany Lions average 7.5 penalty minutes a game, which puts it first in the Big Ten and sixth in the nation. Inversely, Michigan is the most penalized team in the conference and ninth-most in the nation, averaging 13.8 penalty minutes per game.

Penn State is currently 5-3-3 overall and is 0-1-3 in the conference, winning two of the three shootouts they have played. They played on the road this past weekend in East Lansing and played short a player in both games due to many rotating injuries.

The junior class is currently on a high, as Danny Dzhaniyev leads the team with eleven points, and Ryan Kirwan is just one point behind him. Dylan Lugris recently reached a new career-high of seven points in 11 games this season, scoring in four of his last five games. His five goals lead the team and place him eleventh in the Big Ten. Lugris’ goals have all been when the Nittany Lions needed them the most, either giving Penn State the lead or tying the game. He is third in the Big Ten and 12th nationally in powerplay goals this season with three.

Senior Xander Lamppa has scored five of his 11 career goals against Michigan, leading all current Nittany Lions with eight points in the ten games he has played against the Wolverines. Lamppa has five points in his last four games, with two goals and three assists. He has also been 2-for-2 in the shootout, including scoring the only goal in the Notre Dame shootout two weeks prior. Lamppa is the first Nittany Lion to score multiple shootout goals in a season since Andrew Sturz in 2017, where he went 2-for-5. Lamppas’s nine points between two goals and the team's best seven assists are tied for third on the team in points.

This weekend, Gadowsky enters the weekend with 199 wins under his belt in his 12 seasons behind the Penn State bench. He has coached the programs to five seasons with more than 20 wins, including two Big Ten championships, and has reached the NCAA tournament three times.

Tonight marks the 43rd and 44th meetings between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions. The Wolverines hold a 26-15-1 edge on the series.