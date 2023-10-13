Penn State has only played Clarkson four times with a 3-1 record; however, the last time the two teams faced off was in 2018, so both teams have different players.

Clarkson split their series against Notre Dame in Indiana, winning the first game 3-1 and losing the second 3-0. With three goals on the weekend, only four players recorded points, with Cody Monds scoring two goals, one assisted by Ryan Taylor and Anthony Romano and one unassisted. Romano also assisted the game-winning goal scored by Kaelan Taylor.

Clarksons’ top scorers from the 2022-2023 season are still on the roster. Ayrton Marino led the team with 38 points between 9 goals and 29 assists. Their leading goal scorer and second top point scorer with 33 was senior Mathieu Gosselin, with 14 goals and 19 assists returned for his fifth year of eligibility. Junior Alex Campbell also recorded 14 goals and 12 assists; his 26 points were good for third on the team.

Penn State is coming off a 3-2 win against Long Island University on Long Island. The Nittany Lions struck and took a 1-0 lead late into the first, with freshman forward Matt DiMarsicos redirecting Tanner Palocisks's shot.

“He’s a guy that is just a goal scorer. I mean, you can’t teach that, and you just have it, or you don’t, and he certainly has a knack of finding a way to get in the right spots and create great opportunities for himself.” Head Coach Guy Gadowsky on DiMarsico.

The Sharks scored twice early into the second to take a 2-1 lead, but junior Ryan Kirwan scored with 28 seconds left in the period to tie the game. Danny Dzhaniyev and Aiden Fink assisted Kirwan's tying goal, giving Fink his first point as a Nittany Lion. On Penn State's third power play, junior Dylan Lugris notched his first of the season to give the Nittany Lions a 3-2 win.

The Nittany Lions struggled last season with special teams scoring 20 goals out of their 125 chances with a 16 percent conversion rate on the power play. The penalty kill allowed 25 goals on 105 chances, stopping 76 percent of their opponent's chances.

“You seem to get better in a hurry on the things you spend a lot more time on. We spent more time on it in the preseason, and Andrew Sturtz is doing a great job with the power play, and it’s nice to see it come through at the end. We went from what could have been a 0 for 4 night to a huge game-winning goal.” Gadowsky said.

The Nittany Lions scored one power-play goal on a five-minute man-advantage against LIU out of their four power plays. The Nittany Lion's penalty kill was three-for-three, not allowing LIU a single point on the man advantage.

Despite their four chances, the Golden Knights were scoreless on the man- advantage against Notre Dame. They had eight penalties against the Irish struggling to stay out of the box, but they recorded a shorthanded goal in the first game. In the second game, Notre Dame netted a power play goal.

Last season, Clarksons’ powerplay converted 23 of their 121 opportunities for a 19 percent success rate. The team's penalty kill stopped 111 of their opponent's 136 chances with an 81 percent success rate.

The Golden Knights lost their starting goaltender last season, Ethan Haider, who transferred to UCONN. Haider played in 35 of the team's 37 games last season, recording a 16-16-3 record with a 2.51 goals-against-average and .906 save percentage. Providence transfer Austin Roden played both games against Notre Dame, stopping 48 of 52 shots. Last season, Roden played in five games, recording a .870 save percentage and 2.89 goals against.

Between the pipes for the Nittany Lions this weekend was senior Liam Souliere, who made 16 saves. Last season, Souliere played in 36 games, recording a .917 save percentage and 2.43 goals-against-average.

Penn State transfer Tanner Palocisk is the only player on the Penn State roster who has played against Clarkson. Last season, he recorded an assist in his team's 5-4 loss.

After a slow start to the last game, the Nittany Lions look to bring the momentum from the third period into the beginning of their game against Clarkson in New York.

Last season, the Nittany Lions were undefeated against non-conference teams, and they hope to continue that streak this season.



