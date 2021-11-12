One of the top players in the class of 2023, forward Gavin Griffths, added to his offer list this week as he earned one from Penn State after coach Micah Shrewsberry stopped by his school to watch him practice.

“Coach (Shrewsberry) came to my school today to watch workouts,” Griffiths told Nittany Nation. “He was talking to me a lot about Penn State and told me about his past coaching experiences at Purdue, Butler and with the Celtics. He was also telling me about what the culture is going to be like at Penn State under him and then he offered me.”