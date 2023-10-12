The Penn State Nittany Lions return to action on Saturday afternoon against the UMass Minutemen. The Nittany Lions enter Saturday as the No. 6 team in the country with a perfect 5-0 season. UMass, on the other hand, has lost six straight games since winning their season opener over New Mexico State. Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Saturday, October 14. 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572) TV: BTN (Mark Followill, Jake Butt) Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline) SiriusXM: 83/83/SXM App



Coaching matchup:

Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall) - Career Record: 10-51

- Record at Penn State: 83-36

- Record against UMass: 1-0

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion UMass Minutemen - Dom Brown (7th year at UMass (second stint); 14st overall) - Career Record: 97-62

- Record at UMass: 45-36

- Record against Penn State: 0-0

-Career Accolades: This is Brown's second stint in Amherst after serving as the program's head coach from 2004 through 2008 where he led the Minutemen to a pair of FCS playoff appearances, including finishing as the national runner-up in 2006.

Series History: Penn State leads 1-0

This will be the second matchup all-time between Penn State and UMass, which is a little bit surprising, all things considered. The only other time the two programs met was in 2014, a 48-7 win for Penn State. In that game, the Nittany Lions rushed for 228 yards, including 81 yards from Akeel Lynch and 76 yards from Bill Belton. Other notable performances including five receptions for 82 yards from Geno Smtih and four receptions for 65 yards from DaeSean Hamilton.

Latest betting lines/trends

As of Thursday morning, Penn State is a 41.5-point favorite over the UMass Minutemen, with the over/under for the game set at 54.5.

Betting Results - Penn State Week Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score 1 vs West Virginia -21 (COV) 48 (Over) 38-15 PSU 2 vs Delaware -44 (COV) 55.5 (Over) 63-7 PSU 3 at Illinois -14 (COV) 47.5 (Under) 30-13 PSU 4 vs Iowa -14 (COV) 38 (Under) 31-0 PSU 5 at Northwestern -26.5 (COV) 47.5 (Over) 41-13 PSU

Betting Results - UMass Week Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score 1 at NMSU +7 (COV) 45 (Over) 41-30 UMass 2 at Auburn +35 (DNC) 51.5 (Over) 59-14 AUB 3 Miami (OH) +7 (DNC) 44 (Over) 41-28 Miami 4 at Eastern Michigan +11.5 (COV) 39.5 (Over) 19-17 EMU 5 New Mexico -3 (DNC) 48.5 (Over) 34-31 NM 6 Arkansas State -2.5 (DNC) 56 (Over) 52-28 ARKST 7 Toledo +19.5 (COV) 56 (Over) 41-24 TOL

Weather