“It was really good timing because we were as injured as we had been this entire year. So because of that, I think the bye week was well timed." coach Guy Gadowsky said. "Sometimes you're playing extremely well, you're healthy, you're ready to roll, and the bye week actually hurts you. But in this case, because we're so banged up, it was good timing for us.”

Penn States’ Connor McMenamin and Jarod Crespo are both set to return this weekend. Ryan Kirwan has been out since early January and is now day-to-day.

The Nittany Lions return to Big Ten action after a bye week, as they face the No. 2 Minnesota Gophers.

Penn State faces the Gophers for another top-10 matchup this season; both teams are also top-10 in goals. Minnesota averages 4.00 goals per game, and Penn State averages 3.50.

Prior to the bye week, the Nittany Lions split an away series against No. 9 Ohio State, even with four injured players. Seniors Kevin Wall and Tyler Gratton are on fire right now.

Facing Ohio State, Wall registered his sixth multi-point game of the season, one goal being the game-winner. Wall’s game-winner has placed him at 10th on the all-time goals list for the Nittany Lions with 40.

Gratton has registered points in three straight games, just one shy of his four-game streak earlier in the season. Gratton now has six goals and his career-high eight assists on the season.

The Gophers are in the opposite situation as the Lions, as they are currently down two important defensemen in Brock Faber and Ryan Chesley. Both of whom are among the

Jimmy Snuggerud leads the Gophers in points with 40 (17g, 23a). Snuggerud hopes to continue his four-game point streak in which he has four goals and five assists.

Logan Cooley is currently on a seven-game point streak with three goals and eight assists.

The Gophers have been a powerhouse this season. With Michigan and Ohio State going into overtime last night, they have secured the Big Ten regular season title for the second consecutive season and will be the top seed in the conference tournament.

This weekend will be a fun series as both teams look to return to a winning streak to close out the regular season. It's the Nittany Lions' first time back in Pegula since the “wear white” game on Jan. 21, when there were back-to-back record-breaking attendances.

The Big Ten has proven to be one of the top conferences in college hockey, and the Nittany Lions look for a big turnaround for their final two series of the regular season in hopes of ending in the top four for the conference tournament.