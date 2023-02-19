The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions wanted to forget Friday's 7-2 bloodbath on Saturday against the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers. While the Lions did play better in the series finale, it still did not takeaway the stench of defeat on Saturday. "[Minnesota] is a very good team that is No. 1 in the PairWise for a reason," coach Guy Gadowsky said. "I hope that we take from this is that when we're prepared to play our game, we can play with anybody in the nation." After taking a late 2-1 lead thanks to Danny Dzhaniyev, Gophers forward Matthew Knies ended Penn State's hopes of coming away with a big win after scoring the tying goal, and game-winning goal in overtime. Ryan Kirwan returned to the lineup after missing his last 10 games due to an injury he sustained against RIT back on Dec. 30. Kirwan played on a line with Connor MacEachern and Kevin Wall and had three shots.

How it happened

Penn State wasted no time getting the party started. Ture Linden opened the scoring 29 seconds into the game with a snipe from the near faceoff circle. Each team had a power play but could not convert. The Nittany Lions started to play a defensive game blocking six shots. Penn State also led in the shot category 10-6 after 20 minutes of play.

However, the Gophers got off to a quick start of their own in the middle frame. Just 1:58 into the second, Rhett Pitlick snuck behind the Nittany Lions' defense and went five-hole on Liam Souliere knotting things up at one a piece. Penn State started to become soft in its own zone and this led to numerous high-quality scoring chances for the visitors. Minnesota goaltender Justen Close stopped only six measly Nittany Lion shots in the second. The final stanza was better for Penn State but it could not capitalize on the numerous loose pucks Close gave up. Dzhaniyev's go-ahead goal and Knies's tying goal were just separated by about two minutes.

Takeaways

Soulisational: Souliere was the only reason why Saturday was not another blowout. The junior netminder was pulled in Friday's loss after giving up four goals on 12 shots on Friday. Souliere bounced back in Game 2 and made 29 saves including 15 saves in the third period. "He's always been good. I can't say we lost the game because of him once this season," Paul DeNaples said. "It's good to see that almost all his confidence back. I know he's struggling with it a bit, but it's not like he was playing bad. He gave us the chance to win tonight." Poor second period: Penn State had a very poor second period of play. Along with having only six shots on goal, the Nittany Lions struggled defensively. They gave up numerous odd-man rushes. "Obviously it was the odd-man rushes back and forth but I don't know if there was a one common theme," Gadowsky said. "I think possibly the longer change might have hurt us because we seem to be caught from behind a few times."