The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions will be playing under the lights of Beaver Stadium for the second time in four weeks on Saturday night as the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes come to town looking to upset Penn State. The Hawkeyes, like the Nittany Lions, enter the game 3-0 after dispatching Western Michigan last Saturday 41-10. The Hawkeyes also defeated Utah State and Iowa State over their first two games of the season. Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Satuday, September 23. 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572) TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson) Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline) SiriusXM: 84/386/SXM App



Coaching matchup:

Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall) - Career Record: 105-51

- Record at Penn State: 80-36

- Record against Iowa: 4-2

- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion Iowa Hawkeyes - Kirk Ferentz (25th year at Iowa; 28th overall) - Career Record: 201-136

- Record at Iowa: 189-115

- Record against Penn State: 10-8

-Career Accolades: 4x Big Ten Coach of the Year (2002, 20024, 2009, 2015), AP College Football Coach of the Year (2002), Walter Camp Coach of the Year (2002), Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year (2002), 2x Big ten Champion (2002, 2004)



Series History: Penn State leads 17-14

LAST 10 MATCHUPS DATE LOCATION PENN STATE IOWA 10/9/2021 Iowa City, IA 20 23 10/21/2020 State College, PA 21 41 10/12/2019 Iowa City, IA 17 12 10/27/2018 State College, PA 30 24 9/23/2017 Iowa City, IA 21 19 11/5/2016 State College, PA 41 14 10/20/2012 Iowa City, iA 38 14 10/8/2011 State College, PA 13 3 10/2/2010 Iowa City, IA 3 24 9/26/2009 State College, PA 10 21

Latest betting lines/trends

As of Thursday morning, Penn State is a 14.5-point favorite over the Iowa Hawkeyes, with the over/under for the game set at 40. Here are some notable trends entering this weekend courtesy of Oddsshark. - Penn State is 9-0-1 against the spread in their last 10 games - Penn State is 9-1 at home in their last 10 games - Penn State has covered the spread in four of their last six matchups against Iowa at home. - Iowa is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games - Iowa has lost six of their last eight matchups to Penn State

Betting Results- Penn State Week Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score 1 vs West Virginia -21 (COV) 48 (over) 38-15 PSU 2 vs Delaware -44 (COV) 55.5 (over) 63-7 PSU 3 at Illinois -14 (COV) 47.5 (under) 30-13 PSU

Betting Results - Iowa Week Opponent Spread Over/Under Final Score 1 Utah State -24.0 (DNC) 43.5 (under) 24-14 2 Iowa State -3.5 (COV) 35.0 (Under) 20-13 3 W Michigan -28.5 (Cov) 43.0 (Over) 41-10

Weather