No.7 Penn State vs. No.24 Iowa: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions will be playing under the lights of Beaver Stadium for the second time in four weeks on Saturday night as the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes come to town looking to upset Penn State.
The Hawkeyes, like the Nittany Lions, enter the game 3-0 after dispatching Western Michigan last Saturday 41-10. The Hawkeyes also defeated Utah State and Iowa State over their first two games of the season.
Here's how to watch and listen to Saturday's game, as well as the latest on the betting trends and weather forecasts.
Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Satuday, September 23. 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572)
TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 84/386/SXM App
Coaching matchup:
Penn State - James Franklin (10th year at Penn State; 13th overall)
- Career Record: 105-51
- Record at Penn State: 80-36
- Record against Iowa: 4-2
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Iowa Hawkeyes - Kirk Ferentz (25th year at Iowa; 28th overall)
- Career Record: 201-136
- Record at Iowa: 189-115
- Record against Penn State: 10-8
-Career Accolades: 4x Big Ten Coach of the Year (2002, 20024, 2009, 2015), AP College Football Coach of the Year (2002), Walter Camp Coach of the Year (2002), Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year (2002), 2x Big ten Champion (2002, 2004)
Series History: Penn State leads 17-14
|DATE
|LOCATION
|PENN STATE
|IOWA
|
10/9/2021
|
Iowa City, IA
|
20
|
23
|
10/21/2020
|
State College, PA
|
21
|
41
|
10/12/2019
|
Iowa City, IA
|
17
|
12
|
10/27/2018
|
State College, PA
|
30
|
24
|
9/23/2017
|
Iowa City, IA
|
21
|
19
|
11/5/2016
|
State College, PA
|
41
|
14
|
10/20/2012
|
Iowa City, iA
|
38
|
14
|
10/8/2011
|
State College, PA
|
13
|
3
|
10/2/2010
|
Iowa City, IA
|
3
|
24
|
9/26/2009
|
State College, PA
|
10
|
21
Latest betting lines/trends
As of Thursday morning, Penn State is a 14.5-point favorite over the Iowa Hawkeyes, with the over/under for the game set at 40. Here are some notable trends entering this weekend courtesy of Oddsshark.
- Penn State is 9-0-1 against the spread in their last 10 games
- Penn State is 9-1 at home in their last 10 games
- Penn State has covered the spread in four of their last six matchups against Iowa at home.
- Iowa is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games
- Iowa has lost six of their last eight matchups to Penn State
|Week
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
1
|
vs West Virginia
|
-21 (COV)
|
48 (over)
|
38-15 PSU
|
2
|
vs Delaware
|
-44 (COV)
|
55.5 (over)
|
63-7 PSU
|
3
|
at Illinois
|
-14 (COV)
|
47.5 (under)
|
30-13 PSU
|Week
|Opponent
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Final Score
|
1
|
Utah State
|
-24.0 (DNC)
|
43.5 (under)
|
24-14
|
2
|
Iowa State
|
-3.5 (COV)
|
35.0 (Under)
|
20-13
|
3
|
W Michigan
|
-28.5 (Cov)
|
43.0 (Over)
|
41-10
Weather
The forecast for Saturday is different depending on where you look. Overall, there is a chance of rain on Saturday evening due to the tropical storm off the coast currently. If that storm moves on its track as currently expected, there will be some rain from the storm. If that storm moves more eastward, then there will be no precipitation.
Currently, Accuweather has forecasted a quarter inch of rain over three hours.. Weather.com has a similar forecast of "overcast with rain showers at times" for Saturday night.
At this point, it still is hard to say what the weather may bring on Saturday, but at this current juncture, it's probably safe to assume there will be at least some rain, though it shouldn't be rain that drastically affects the game based on current forecasts.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board