Penn State Basketball couldn’t get it going from beyond the arc, as they ended up losing to Rutgers by a final score of 65-45 today.

It was an overall ugly one for the Nittany Lions as the team stayed true to the saying, live by three and die by three as they couldn’t hit much of anything beyond the arc. Overall the team only made 4-of-26 from beyond the arc in tonight’s matchup.

On the flip side, the Nittany Lions defense struggled early to defend the paint and managed to bounce back at times, but it wasn’t enough as it was already too late. On top of all that, the Nittany Lions got hurt pretty badly on the boards as well tonight (26-to-43).

Just a bad night overall for Penn State Hoops, just have to pick it back up tomorrow and get ready for a tough Michigan game this weekend.