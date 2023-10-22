Well, that sucked. Penn State rolled into the Horseshoe in Columbus on Saturday afternoon seeming to be, at worst, on equal footing with Ohio State in terms of overall team talent. For the first time in a long time, it appeared there was a strong argument to be made that Penn State was the more talented team. Despite this. Despite Ohio State being bit hard by the injury bug. Despite Penn State having an elite, maybe generational defense. Penn State once again fell to the Buckeyes, a 7th straight loss against their Big Ten rivals. In a lot of ways, this game felt like one from the dark days of the early 2000s. Despite an otherworldly performance from the defense that would seemingly always give you a chance to win, at no point did it feel like the offense was capable of making the plays needed to simply score a single touchdown to take advantage of the defensive performance. That will be reflected in this week's position grades.

Quarterback: D

The return home for Drew Allar did not go well. Now, it was not all on Allar. Mike Yurcich had a really poor game and Penn State's wide receivers were awful. That said, Allar had poor footwork, poor pocket presence, and made more poor throws than you could count. Allar was just 18/42 for 191 yards and a garbage time touchdown that made the game seem closer than it really was. Honestly, it did not even feel like he was as good as 18/42. He still has yet to turn the ball over in his career, though. To his credit, he owned his performance after the game. The first big career road test for Allar (sorry Illinois, Northwestern) did not go anywhere near as well as he or Penn State had hoped. Hopefully, Allar will respond in a big way back home against Indiana next week.

Running Back: B-

The final stats on Penn State's running backs weren't great. Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for just 74 yards rushing, but that does not tell the entire story. Early in the game, Singleton ripped off back-to-back 15+ yard runs. Mike Yurcich then seemed to go away from Singleton. He finished with just 9 carries but averaged 5.3 yards per carry. Singleton needed more touches. Early in the game, Allen was running well. But, again, Yurcich seemed to go away from it. Then the offensive line started to struggle leading to Allen averaging just 2.9 yards per carry on 9 rushes. All of that said, they both had some mistakes. They both dropped swing passes that likely would have gone for first downs, with Singleton's coming on a third down. There were also a few times Singleton failed to see holes, holes that admittedly closed quickly, but were there.

Tight End: C

Penn State should have used their tight ends more. Hitting Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson in the flats seemed to be a play that could have gone for solid yardage. In the end, the duo finished with 3 catches for 50 yards. Johnson had one of the few "explosive" pass plays of the day for Penn State but also had a brutal drop on third down on their opening drive of the game. Both continued to struggle with blocking, and both struggled with separation at times. A pretty meh performance from a group that has greatly underwhelmed this season.

Wide Receiver: F

Terrible performance. No other way to put it. There was almost zero separation for most of the game. Kaden Saunders showed some nice things on the final drive of the game with 2 catches for 25 yards including Penn State's lone touchdown. Otherwise, the wide receivers once again disappointed. This included Dante Cephas seeming to run the wrong route on the reverse flea flicker Penn State attempted to run in the second quarter when the offense actually had some rhythm and momentum. A wrong route that derailed the play. Trey Wallace was non-existent outside of one play, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith left a lot to be desired as well. An all-around terrible game for Penn State's wide receivers.

Offensive Line: D

They have taken some unwarranted flack at times this season, but for the most part, the offensive line has played well this season. That was not the case on Saturday afternoon. Penn State entered the game leading the Big Ten in rushing yards per game but rushed for just 49 yards while averaging 1.9 yards per carry. They allowed a season-high 4 sacks, against an Ohio State defense that had been terrible at recording sacks this season, and had Allar very uncomfortable for much of the game.

Defensive Line: A

Penn State lost Chop Robinson to injury in the second quarter, but that did not cause the Nittany Lion defensive line to slow down at all. They had some struggles late in the game when they were gassed due to the offense struggling to stay on the field, but time and time again the defensive line rose up with big plays. Adisa Isaac was disruptive throughout the game with 2 tackles for a loss and half a sack. Zane Durant had another great game picking up a TFL, Dani Dennis-Sutton was very disruptive, and Dvon Ellies had another strong game as well. Deion Barnes continues to have a tremendous first season as Penn State's defensive line coach.

Linebacker: A

Sure, there was the late hit call on Kobe King on Ohio State's first touchdown drive, but to call that penalty iffy is being generous. Outside of that one play, Penn State's linebackers were terrific. Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter were tied with a team-leading 9 tackles. Carter was all over the field for Penn State, flashing his elite athleticism including on a great pass breakup that saved a big gainer. Jacobs continues to be arguably Penn State's best defensive player. Even Tyler Elsdon got in on the mix recovering a punt that hit off Julian Fleming for the lone turnover of the game.

Secondary: B

It's crazy to say, but what keeps this grade from being an A is Penn State's best cornerback. Kalen King had a brutal game on Saturday afternoon. He was regularly beaten in coverage by Marvin Harrison Jr. and was called for multiple penalties. This included the holding that negated the strip sack touchdown by Curtis Jacobs that would have given Penn State a 10-3 lead in the second quarter. That holding call may have been the single biggest play of the game. Outside of King, the secondary was tremendous. Zakee Wheatley and Kevin Winston both had great games at safety, while Daequan Hardy and Johny Dixon both made a lot of money today. Jaylen Reed flashed as well.

Special Teams: A-