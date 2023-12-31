Well, that is not at all how anyone wanted the season to end. Early on it looked like Penn State may be able to push Ole Miss around and dominate them in the trenches. While Ole Miss struggled to block Penn State's defensive line throughout the game, it did not slow down the Rebel passing attack that feasted on a shorthanded Nittany Lion secondary. As for the Penn State offense, it was much of the same as what we saw all season. Drew Allar struggled to go through progressions and with his footwork, it was a brutal game for the wide receivers, and even though the running game was mostly working, Penn State seemed to fail to lean on it enough. When the dust settled, it was a 38-25 loss for the Nittany Lions who finished the 2023 season 10-3. Not a bad season by any stretch, but also not what anyone had hoped for with the preseason hype and expectations. Anyway, it's time to hand out position grades for the Peach Bowl loss. Let's dive into it and put a bow on Penn State's 2023 season.

Quarterback: C

The overall stats weren't terrible. Drew Allar finished with 295 yards passing and a pair of scores while Beau Pribula had a 48-yard touchdown on his only pass attempt. However, that's where the positives ended at the quarterback position. Allar never looked comfortable, often bailed on plays too early, and struggled with going through progressions. He finished the game just 19/39 and threw a terrible interception in the 2nd quarter when he tried to force a deep throw into double coverage that led to an Ole Miss touchdown. He did do a nice job using his legs to move the chains, finishing with 40 yards on 5 carries. Pribula had 3 carries for 16 yards. However, early in the 4th quarter with Penn State trailing 31-17, driving, and with momentum on offense, Pribula made a critical mistake. The Nittany Lions dialed up a double pass, but when Pribula went to throw the ball back to Allar he sailed backward over Allar's head and out of bounds for a 12 yard loss. This derailed the drive and led to a long field goal attempt that was blocked, setting up an Ole Miss touchdown that put the game away.

Running Backs: A

Penn State's loss came at no fault of the running backs. Kaytron Allen averaged 5.1 yards per carry, rushing for 51 yards on 10 attempts. Nichols Singleton had 8 carries for 50 yards (6.3 YPC), and even Trey Potts averaged 5 YPC (2 carries, 10 yards). Singleton also had a big day in the passing game, hauling in 4 balls for 86 yards and a score. Allen also did some nice things in pass protection. As mentioned above, JaJuan Seider and Ty Howle probably should have leaned on the running backs more. Especially after their strong opening drive. That said, once they went down two scores in the second half that also became more difficult to do. Especially with Ole Miss playing downhill on defense and selling out to stop the run.

Tight Ends: A

Like the running backs, you can not blame this loss on the tight ends. Tyler Warren had a team leading 5 receptions and 127 yards. This included a 75-yard catch and run for Penn State's longest play of the season. In his Nittany Lion finale, Theo Johnson caught a touchdown. Khalil Dinkins had just 1 reception, but it went for 12 yards to move the sticks on a third down. It was a strong, contested catch as well.

Wide Receiver: D

Had Liam Clifford and Trey Wallace not started to come to life on the team's final two possessions, this would have been an F as well. Clifford had 3 receptions for 25 yards and Wallace had 4 for 67 and a score. Those were the only 7 receptions on the day for Penn State wide receivers. Hell, at halftime the lone target to a Penn State wide receiver was a drop by Wallace on the team's opening drive, a drop that would have given Penn State a 1st and goal inside the 5-yard line. Figuring out what in the world Penn State is going to do at wide receiver may be the team's biggest question mark between now and the start of next season. All signs still point toward Julian Fleming transferring to Penn State, but one man can only do so much.

Offensive Line: C

For the most part, Penn State's offensive line did well in run blocking, the Nittany Lions did average 6.0 YPC. Pass protection, however, was a different story as Allar was harassed all game long. This included an incompletion when Allar had Warren open for a touchdown on Penn State's first drive and an Allar fumble, both of which were caused by blindside hits on Allar. When it was announced pregame that Olu Fashanu would not play, it was a big blow to the Penn State offensive line. That said, Drew Shelton played much more poorly than anticipated in Fashanu's place. Hunter Nourzad and Vega Ioane both got called for holding penalties that negated gains for first downs. With Caedan Wallace playing limited snaps, right tackle was an issue for the Nittany Lions as well. The offensive line also struggled to keep defensive linemen's hands down, leading to multiple balls that were tipped or batted down.

Defensive Line: B

It was a rough day for the Penn State defense, but the defensive line played their you know whats off. Ole Miss averaged just 3.1 yards per rush, and Penn State's defensive line was the main reason why. Dani Dennis-Sutton was a problem for the Ole Miss offensive line throughout the game and seemed to consistently be in the backfield. This felt like a springboard kind of game for Dennis-Sutton heading into 2024. Zuriah Fisher recorded a sack and had a good game. Hakeem Beamon, D'von Ellies, and Coziah Izzard all had strong games at defensive tackle. Adisa Isaac had a tackle for a loss and caused havoc. Jameial Lyons also flashed and had an impressive TDL in the 4th quarter on which he showed great strength and effort. There was a bit of a drop-off after Isaac's day ended, but, overall, the defensive line played well in the loss.

Linebackers: C

Before getting injured late in the 2nd quarter Abdul Carter was having a huge game. He was flying all over the field and was playing one of his best games of the season. Once Carter went down, the quality of play from Penn State's linebackers went down. Kobe King did some nice things early in the game as well, but he too got dinged up and this led to more reps for Tyler Elsdo which is never a good thing. Curtis Jacobs had a very quiet performance in his final collegiate game, which is not the norm for Jacobs in big games.

Secondary: F

Man. This is film that Anthony Poindexter and, especially, Terry Smith will want to burn. Without Johnny Dixon, Penn State was already fighting an uphill battle. Then when to was announced pregame that Kalen King would not be playing either, it became an even bigger issue. Cam Miller and Zion Tracy were thrust into bigger roles than they are used to, especially Tracy. This was a terrible matchup for young corners making their first career starts and that was clear from very early in the game. It did not help that veteran Daequan Hardy had his worst game of the season as well. All told, Ole Miss completed 26/41 passes for 394 yards. Again, burn the film and never look back. Miller and Tracy both should still have very bright futures ahead of them in this secondary.

Special Teams: B+