One of the nation's top DEs, Jameial Lyons commits to Penn State

The Monday trip to State College was Lyons' second trip to campus over the past two weeks and his fifth trip since July of 2021.

Penn State Football continues to add to their class of 2023 as defensive end Jameial Lyons made his commitment today following a visit to campus earlier this week.

Lyons is listed as a 6-foot-4, 240-pound weakside defensive end prospect, who in the end chose to commit to Penn State over 11 other scholarship offers from programs such as Cincinnati, Illinois, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and many others.

The Pennsylvania product spoke with Nittany Nation recently about his relationship with the staff, as it played a big factor in his recruitment.

"Every time you visit Penn State you're always going to be in for a show. It’s so much fun you just want to go back. It just gives you that home feeling. Then when you see them on TV you see Coach Franklin and he truly is, I promise different from a lot of head coaches. When you meet him it’s like you are family and it’s just a truly blessed opportunity."

Lyons is now the 10th commitment in the WeAre23 class that moved up from sixth to fifth overall in the country per the Rivals team rankings, just slightly behind Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia.

Stay tuned for more on Lyons and other WeAre23 recruit scoop right here on Nittany Nation!