Penn State Football hosted a long list of visitors on Saturday, offering recruits a chance to check out spring practice and just spend some time hanging out with the staff.

One of those kids on campus was 2026 Trinity High School athlete Messiah Mickens who is projected to be one of the top athletes in the country for his class.

Mickens spoke with Nittany Nation not too long after his visit ended to recap the trip and update his recruitment.

“Words can’t even explain the trip, it was great,” Mickens told NN. “The whole coaching staff stood out tome. The love that they showed me makes you feel like you’re home.”