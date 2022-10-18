Penn State Football yet again dabbles in the terrain of Wyomissing Area High School as they already have four-star Jven Williams in the fold, but they are also hoping to add his teammate Pacen Ziegler to the fold as a preferred walk on or run-on as the Nittany Lions call them. Coaches (Rashad) Elby and (Phil) Trautwein recently reviewed Ziegler‘s film and then got him on the phone to break the news of the run-on offer. "I just couldn’t believe it," Ziegler told Nittany Nation. "All of the hard work that I’ve put into the game that I love has truly paid off. A top team in the country wants me to be a part of their team”.

Being from Wyomissing Area, Ziegler mentioned the preponderant amount of love that the community has for Penn State and he reflected on what it would mean to play for the Nittany Lions. "I mean everyone in my community- my friends, teachers, coaches- they all love Penn State football," said Ziegler. "Being able to represent my town at Penn State would be spectacular.” Now as mentioned before, Ziegler is high school teammates with current Nittany Lions commit Jven Williams and he plans on leaning on Williams’ experiences and insight to help make a great decision on whether Penn State is the place for him. "Jven is one of my best friends," he said. "Obviously he is committed and enrolling early at Penn State, so I look forward to hearing some insight from him and learning more about the program.”