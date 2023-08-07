The Green Bay Packers drafted Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford with the 149th overall pick in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft.

However, through the first few weeks of the Packers' training camp, Clifford has been turning some heads, including that of Aaron Nagler, the co-founder of CheeseheadTV.com, one of the top sites that covers the Packers.

On Sunday, Nagler took to Twitter to talk about who has been the surprise of Packers training camp so far, in his opinion.

"I get asked a lot, and I mean A LOT, about what, if anything, has surprised me during camp. This year it's an easy answer: Sean Clifford. It's still early, but he not only belongs, he's getting better every time he's out there," Nagler said on Twitter.

The strong training camp performance is a continuation of his strong OTA performances earlier this summer.

Clifford is battling it out to be the Packers' No.2 quarterback behind former first-round pick Jordan Love. Over the weekend, the Packers released former Purdue and LSU signal-caller Danny Etling, leaving Clifford's only competition being former FIU quarterback Alex McGough.

Clifford will get his first test against an actual opponent this upcoming Friday night when the Packers travel to Clifford's hometown of Cincinnati for their first preseason game of the season. The 25-year-old should get plenty of opportunities to show his worth in the preseason opener.