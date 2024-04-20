Pair of prospects announce Penn State official visits on Friday
Penn State's list of official visits in May and June continues to grow. On Friday, two additional prospects announced their plans to officially visit Penn State in June.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Four-star wide receiver Corey Simms, the No. 119 overall prospect in the country and a top-25 wide receiver prospect, has announced his plans to take an official to Penn State the weekend of May 31 through June 2, the first weekend the Nittany Lions will host official visits this cycle.
Simms has over 30 scholarship offers in his recruitment but currently the contenders in his recruitment appear to be Missouri, USC, Ole Miss, Florida, and Penn State. He has scheduled official visits to Missouri, USC, and Penn State thus far - Missouri is the current FutureCast favorite.
The second prospect to schedule an official visit on Friday was Pennsylvania native and current St. Thomas More (CT) standout Adam Shovlin. The Wilkes-Barre native has scheduled an official visit for the June 21 weekend.
The three-star defensive end currently has 20 scholarship offers and has also set up official visits to Duke and Stanford. The Cardinal are currently the favorite per the Rivals FutureCast to land Shovlin.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board