Penn State's list of official visits in May and June continues to grow. On Friday, two additional prospects announced their plans to officially visit Penn State in June.

Four-star wide receiver Corey Simms, the No. 119 overall prospect in the country and a top-25 wide receiver prospect, has announced his plans to take an official to Penn State the weekend of May 31 through June 2, the first weekend the Nittany Lions will host official visits this cycle.

Simms has over 30 scholarship offers in his recruitment but currently the contenders in his recruitment appear to be Missouri, USC, Ole Miss, Florida, and Penn State. He has scheduled official visits to Missouri, USC, and Penn State thus far - Missouri is the current FutureCast favorite.

