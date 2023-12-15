Penn State looks to build on momentum against Georgia Tech on Saturday
The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to build on newfound success with a trip to Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon to take on Georgia Tech in a non-conference tilt. Penn State picked up its biggest win of the season last time out against Ohio State as Mike Rhoades got the first Big Ten victory of his tenure in Happy Valley. That win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Nittany Lions, who will look to continue that momentum against another Power 5 opponent in New York City this weekend.
Penn State has played Georgia Tech just three times in its history, all coming since 2006. After dropping the first ever meeting, the Nittany Lions have won back-to-back games over the Yellow Jackets in 2008 and 2016.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: December 16, 2023 12:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Madison Square Garden (19,500) -- New York City, New York
TV/STREAM: Big Ten Network
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Georgia Tech
|
76.4 (150)
|
PS/G
|
71.0 (265)
|
71.4 (192)
|
PA/G
|
70.3 (168)
|
43.9% (220)
|
FG%
|
39.9% (337)
|
52.8% (103)
|
2P%
|
46.7% (181)
|
30.9% (262)
|
3P%
|
39.6% (298)
|
72.9% (119)
|
FT%
|
77.0% (30)
|
35.2 (332)
|
REB/G
|
45.4 (27)
|
10.3 (215)
|
O-REB/G
|
14.5 (16)
|
0.95 (261)
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
1.023 (224)
|
72.0 (54)
|
TEMPO
|
69.1 (171)
|
1.083 (101)
|
OFF EFF
|
1.049 (170)
|
1.032 (144)
|
DEF EFF
|
1.011 (102)
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|NET
|Average
|
Penn State
|
109
|
107
|
93
|
135
|
111
|
Georgia Tech
|
126
|
120
|
129
|
159
|
133.5
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
14.0
|
2.0
|
3.6
|
G
|
16.5
|
3.0
|
2.4
|
F
|
8.1
|
4.1
|
1.2
|
F
|
5.5
|
2.4
|
0.1
|
C
|
10.4
|
8.9
|
0.7
Who is Georgia Tech's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
17.0
|
6.4
|
1.9
|
G
|
12.5
|
4.9
|
1.0
|
F
|
Naithan George
|
5.6
|
2.8
|
3.8
|
F
|
1.5
|
1.6
|
0.1
|
F
|
8.2
|
7.0
|
1.6
Penn State vs Georgia Tech Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
50.2%
|
15.9%
|
27.9%
|
36.8
|
Georgia Tech
|
45.8%
|
18.1%
|
35.8%
|
33.3
