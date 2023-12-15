Advertisement
Penn State looks to build on momentum against Georgia Tech on Saturday

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to build on newfound success with a trip to Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon to take on Georgia Tech in a non-conference tilt. Penn State picked up its biggest win of the season last time out against Ohio State as Mike Rhoades got the first Big Ten victory of his tenure in Happy Valley. That win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Nittany Lions, who will look to continue that momentum against another Power 5 opponent in New York City this weekend.

Penn State has played Georgia Tech just three times in its history, all coming since 2006. After dropping the first ever meeting, the Nittany Lions have won back-to-back games over the Yellow Jackets in 2008 and 2016.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: December 16, 2023 12:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Madison Square Garden (19,500) -- New York City, New York

TV/STREAM: Big Ten Network

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Georgia Tech

76.4 (150)

PS/G

71.0 (265)

71.4 (192)

PA/G

70.3 (168)

43.9% (220)

FG%

39.9% (337)

52.8% (103)

2P%

46.7% (181)

30.9% (262)

3P%

39.6% (298)

72.9% (119)

FT%

77.0% (30)

35.2 (332)

REB/G

45.4 (27)

10.3 (215)

O-REB/G

14.5 (16)

0.95 (261)

AST/TO RATIO

1.023 (224)

72.0 (54)

TEMPO

69.1 (171)

1.083 (101)

OFF EFF

1.049 (170)

1.032 (144)

DEF EFF

1.011 (102)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

109

107

93

135

111

Georgia Tech

126

120

129

159

133.5
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PENN STATE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.0

2.0

3.6

G

Kanye Clary

16.5

3.0

2.4

F

Zach Hicks

8.1

4.1

1.2

F

Puff Johnson

5.5

2.4

0.1

C

Qudus Wahab

10.4

8.9

0.7

Who is Georgia Tech's projected starting five?

Georgia Tech Projected Starters
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Miles Kelly

17.0

6.4

1.9

G

Kowacie Reeves

12.5

4.9

1.0

F

Naithan George

5.6

2.8

3.8

F

Ebenzer Dowuona

1.5

1.6

0.1

F

Baye Ndongo

8.2

7.0

1.6

Penn State vs Georgia Tech Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

50.2%

15.9%

27.9%

36.8

Georgia Tech

45.8%

18.1%

35.8%

33.3

