The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to build on newfound success with a trip to Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon to take on Georgia Tech in a non-conference tilt. Penn State picked up its biggest win of the season last time out against Ohio State as Mike Rhoades got the first Big Ten victory of his tenure in Happy Valley. That win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Nittany Lions, who will look to continue that momentum against another Power 5 opponent in New York City this weekend.

Penn State has played Georgia Tech just three times in its history, all coming since 2006. After dropping the first ever meeting, the Nittany Lions have won back-to-back games over the Yellow Jackets in 2008 and 2016.