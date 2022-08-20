Penn State 2022 Opponent Preview - Auburn Tigers

Overview:

Year one of the Bryan Harsin experience in Auburn was, well, something to say the least. The Tigers went 6-7 in their first season under Harsin including 3-5 in conference play. They got through their non-conference schedule with a 3-1 record, the lone loss of course coming to Penn State in last year's White Out. While conference play started strong for the Tigers, winning three of their first four conference games and being ranked as high as No.12 in the country. Harsin's program would hit the proverbial brick wall, dropping their final four conference matchups before losing the Birmingham Bowl to Houston to cap off their season. While the regular season was eventful for those in Auburn, the offseason somehow may have been even more. Harsin at one point was seemingly close to losing his job just a year into his first tenure. Year two of the Harsin era shows promise of potential improvement as the Tigers return 13 starters from last season. They also replaced offensive coordinator Mike Bobo with Eric Kiesau. Kiesau, was the wide receiver coach at Auburn in 2021 as well as Harsin's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Boise State in 2020.

Offense

Perpetual Heisman darkhorse contender Bo Nix has moved on from Auburn and is now at the University of Oregon. With his departure, sophomore TJ Finley is set to take over the offense. The 6-foot-7 quarterback completed 54.7% of his passes in 2021 for 827 yards and six touchdowns. He did notably throw just one interception over 128 passing attempts. Finley will however not have the Tigers' leading receiver from last season, Kobe Hudson available to him. Hudson, who totaled 44 receptions for 580 yards and four touchdowns entered the transfer portal shortly after the Tigers' season concluded and would eventually end up with UCF. Senior wide receiver Shedrick Jackson, Auburn's no. 2 wide receiver a year ago does return, looking to improve on his 40 receptions, 527 yards, and a touchdown from a year ago. Senior tight end John Samuel Shenker will be another name to keep track of as well. The good news for the Tigers and Finley is that the offense will not solely rely on the passing game. They bring back a dynamic and tremendous running back duo in sophomores Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Last season, Hunter totaled 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hunter was extremely impressive on his 98 carries as well with 593 yards and three touchdowns while averaging nearly 7.0 yards per carry. On the offensive line, four of Auburn's five starters from a year ago return which should help the Tigers take a step up offensively this season. Last year, the Tigers rushing offense was solid but not great, averaging 161 yards per game and 4.7 yards per rushing attempt. The pass protection was solid as well, allowing just 22 sacks on the season over 455 passing attempts. Out of those 22 sacks, 14 of them came against Georgia, Texas A&M, and Alabama. Overall, the Auburn offense has a chance to be a bit better than their 28 points and 401 total yards per game from a season ago. Ultimately, their success of course will fall on the shoulders of TJ Finley or potentially Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada. If the Tigers can get quality play out of their quarterback group and limit turnovers, they'll have a strong chance at bouncing back from last year's struggles to end the season and push for 7-8 wins.

Defense

Auburn's defense was among the better ones in the country a season ago, allowing 22 points and under 375 total yards per contest. With six starters returning, they'll have to fill some holes but have warmup games against Mercer and San Jose State before their schedule gets difficult. Notably, all three of their top tacklers from a season ago are now gone, leaving defensive end/edge rushers Colby Wooden and Derick Hall as their top two returning tacklers. Wooden totaled 61 tackles last season including five sacks. Hall had 52 total tackles and nine sacks himself. Also returning is Eku Leota who had seven sacks last season for the Tigers, meaning each of their top three pash rushers return in 2022. The defensive line was a strength of Auburn's success a season ago as well, helping keep opponents to less than 150 yards on the ground per game as well as under 4.0 yards per carrying while totaling 36 sacks. Expect this Auburn defensive line and pass rush to make its fair share of noise throughout the season because it is certainly dangerous. Auburn's secondary in 2021, however, had its struggles. Opposing quarterbacks completed 64.2% of all passing attempts while averaging nearly 250-yards per game. During their matchup with the Nittany Lions last September, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford had one of his best games ever, completing 29 of 33 passing attempts for 302 yards. Auburn's defensive back room entering the season is talented and will need a big bounce-back season. Their defensive line and pass rush should make the secondary's jobs a little easier but only time will tell. The Tigers do return junior corner DJ James this season but lost names such as Smoke Monday and Roger McCreary, combined the two totaled over 100 tackles, 19 pass breakups, and three interceptions. That's a ton of production and will be extremely hard to replace. Overall, it's hard seeing Auburn's defense being drastically better than they were in 2021 but it still should be an overall solid defense, among the top-30 or so in the country. The Tigers defense will create enough ruckus in opposing backfields against weaker opponents but it will ultimately be up to the secondary and its abilities to limit big plays through the air that will determine the defense's fate. While they may not be drastically improved, I don't see them moving in any major way in the opposite direction either.



Special Teams

When it comes to special teams, three of Auburn's four main special teams contributors return in 2022. Punter Oscar Chapman will look to follow up a great freshman campaign where he averaged 44.1 yards per punt and pinned opposing teams inside their own 20, 23 times. Kickers Anders Carlson and Ben Patton both return. Carlson barring injury will likely be the starting kicker. He made 14 of 21 attempts a season ago including 6-for-8 on-field goals of between 40 and 49 yards. In the return game, wide receiver Demetris Robertson has moved on. Robertson never made a huge impact in the punt return game, totaling just 89 yards on 12 returns. At kick returner both Nehemiah Pritchett and Jarquez Hunter return. Pritchett in 2022 averaged a cool 31.3 yards per attempt. The Tigers in 2022 should once again be solid and sound on special teams.

Overall: