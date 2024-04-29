Penn State 2024 NFL Draft Superlatives
Over the weekend, eight Penn State Nittany Lions received the biggest phone call of their life, as they learned their dreams were going to come true and they were going to be drafted into the NFL. Now with the dust settling from the draft and undrafted free agents being signed - its time to begin handing out 2024 NFL Draft superlatives for the Nittany Lions draftees and signees.
First, a small recap of which Nittany Lions were drafted over the weekend.
ROUND 1
-- OT Olu Fashanu (No. 11)
-- DE Chop Robinson (No. 21)
ROUND 3
-- OT Caedan Wallace (No. 68)
--- DE Adisa Isaac (No. 98)
ROUND 4
- - TE Theo Johnson (No. 107)
ROUND 5
-- C Hunter Nourzad (No. 159)
ROUND 6
- - DB Daequan Hardy (No. 219)
ROUND 7
— DB Kalen King (No.255)
UDFAs
-- LB Curtis Jacobs (Kansas City Chiefs)
-- S Keaton Ellis (Tennessee Titans)
-- RB Trey Potts (Kansas City Chiefs)
-- CB Johnny Dixon (Unsigned)
Drafted higher than expected: OL Caedan Wallace
