Penn State may not be done with its recruiting efforts for the 2023 recruiting cycle just yet but with most of the class filled in and just a few pieces remaining, it's time for the 2024 recruiting cycle to start becoming a bigger focus.

Today, we begin making the 2024 recruiting cycle a focus by taking a look at what Penn State's early recruitment efforts at the quarterback position look like as we enter the final days of 2022.

Entering the 2024 recruiting cycle, the quarterback position as usual is a priority and the Nittany Lions would love to land a game-changer but it won't be easy, thanks in part to the talent that they have assembled in the room thus far.

The Nittany Lions in the 2022 recruiting cycle, landed quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula. Allar is expected to be the Nittany Lions starting quarterback in 2023 and if all goes to plan, will be the starting quarterback for each of the next two seasons. Pribula, is quite the high-ceiling quarterback himself and if patient could be the starting quarterback come the 2025 season.

As part of their 2023 recruiting class, the Nittany Lions will be bringing in Iowa native and three-star prospect Jaxon Smolik. A player that Penn State head coach James Franklin believes is the "steal" of the quarterback class in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

With that, will a top-tier quarterback be willing to come to Penn State willing to sit for a year or two? Only time will tell but below, we take a look at the Nittany Lions' top quarterback targets, notable others, and more.