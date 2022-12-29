As we continue to progress toward the 2024 recruiting cycle, we move to the running back position for our 2024 recruiting primers. Penn State took two running backs in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the second cycle in a row that the Nittany Lions have done so. With London Montgomery and Cameron Wallace in the fold for 2023 and beyond, it will be intriguing to see how many running backs the program takes in 2024. As of right now, the Nittany Lions could have Keyvone Lee, Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, London Montgomery, and Cameron Wallace at their disposal in 2024. Would they consider taking two for a third straight year? Only time will tell. That being said, let's take a look at who Penn State has offered thus far in the 2024 recruiting cycle and where they sit.

Top targets:

Quinton Martin is not only the Nittany Lions' top target at running back in the 2024 recruiting cycle but may very well be the top overall prospect on the board. While there are some questions of where he will play at the next level, there's little question of just how good he could be on either side of the ball. He's a dynamic, game-changing player. The type of talent, you look just to get on campus and then figure out their position later. That being said, Penn State has done a very good job early in Martin's recruitment, while the recruitment has mostly been quiet as Martin and his team are very tight-lipped, it's clear the Nittany Lions alongside Ohio State are at the top of his list.

Names to remember:

The teammate of 2023 signee King Mack, Lyle is a prospect who the Nittany Lions have shown high interest in and he's returned that interest as well. Don't be surprised if he ends up in the 2023 recruiting class but it's also far from a sure thing as well at this point. Either way, Penn State's done a good job with Lyle and should be in his recruitment as long as he's a take.

Could Penn State finally get over the St. Francis hump in 2024? Potentially. He made two trips to Happy Valley this past season and has been in frequent contact with the staff. Definitely quite high on their board, Williams will be a prospect to keep a close eye on as the cycle progresses.

You may not have heard of Watson just yet but you're going to. He's a name that we've heard more and more chatter about in the 2024 recruiting cycle and is someone that is very high on Penn State after receiving an offer from the Nittany Lions at the end of November. More offers are going to be on the way for the Forsyth (GA) native. The Nittany Lions just went into Georgia to land Cameron Wallace as part of the 2023 recruiting class, could they add a similar prospect in Watson? It's a legitimate possibility.

Another Georgia running back with notable mutual interest is McDonough (GA)'s Brandon Hood. He hasn't made any visits to Penn State yet but he will be a name to watch as a potential visitor in the upcoming months.

Much like Watson and Hood, Williams-Dixon might be a bit under the radar but will be a name to watch. He now holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, and West Virginia among others. The Nittany Lions are one of the programs that have stood out early in his recruitment

Other notables:

McLeod has teased making a commitment in the near future but it's unclear if he'll actually do so. There are no FutureCasts currently in for the Pennsylvania native.

Penn State has had success in Olney (MD) before so Jones will be a name to keep track of but it's still early in his recruitment as he continues to collect offers.

Committed Elsewhere: