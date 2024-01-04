Advertisement
Penn State 2025 Recruiting Cycle Primer: Running backs

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

Happy Valley Insider continues to look at Penn State's early recruiting efforts in the 2025 recruiting cycle position by position. Previously, we covered the Nittany Lions' effort at the quarterback spot where the Nittany Lions already have one commitment but could look to add another in the future.

Today, we move onto the running back position where the Nittany Lions could very well already be done for the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Penn State Running Back Scholarship Chart
Player Eligbility Class Star

Trey Potts

Senior+

2019

Nicholas Singleton

Junior

2022

Kaytron Allen

Junior

2022

London Montgomery

R. Freshman

2023

Cameron Wallace

R. Freshman

2023

Quinton Martin

Freshman

2024

Corey Smith

Freshman

2024
Eligiblity left as of 2024 season

Penn State entering the 2024 season will have a stacked running back room. While it's unclear if Trey Potts will use his sixth year of eligibility, the remainder of the room is currently expected to return for next season.

Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen will reprise their roles as the Nittany Lions' primary running backs. Redshirt freshman London Montgomery and Cameron Wallace will have the opportunity to earn their own roles while true freshman Quinton Martin and Corey Smith are both good enough to make an impact right away. With the Nittany Lions' struggles at wide receiver, it will be interesting to see if Martin or Smith also spend some time at wide receiver as true freshmen thanks to their receiving abilities.

