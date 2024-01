With the 2024 recruiting cycle behind Penn State, we continue to look at Penn State's early recruiting efforts in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Today, we turn our attention to one position in which Penn State recruits almost as well as anyone in the country, tight ends.

There are very few positions in which Penn State is better set up for success than at tight end. Tyler Warren will exhaust his eligibility this season but the future is bright at the position with Andrew Rappleyea and Luke Reynolds having especially high ceilings while Khalil Dinkins, Jerry Cross, and Joey Schlaffer all have quality upside as well.