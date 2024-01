With the 2024 recruiting cycle behind Penn State, we continue to look at Penn State's early recruiting efforts in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Previously, we took a look at both the quarterback and running back positions, and today, we turn our attention to the wide receiver position, perhaps the position with the most eyes on it in the cycle.

Penn State is deep in numbers at the wide receiver position but there could be movement at the position following spring practices. A decision from KeAndre Lambert-Smith on whether he'll return or head to the NFL is something to watch for in the upcoming days as well. Beyond any potential roster movement, there is no position that will be under a microscope more in spring practices than the wide receiver room.