Penn State 2027 RB commit Kemon Spell feels 'mad love' on UCLA visit

UCLA had several major recruits on campus over the weekend outside of the obvious 2026 official visitors.

Among them was 2027 four-star running back and Penn State commit Kemon Spell, who was in Westwood for two days and competed in Sunday's 7-on-7 tournament on campus as part of the California Power travel team.

While a minor muscle ailment in his left arm cut short his on-field participation in the tournament, the McKeesport, Pa., product raved about the experience and his growing relationships with multiple Bruins coaches.