At times it was most certainly ugly, but a 17-point road victory in the Big Ten tends to look pretty in the end. The Nittany Lions were their own worst enemy at times, specifically on offense, but they were still able to walk out of Memorial Stadium in Champaign with a 30-13 victory over Illinois on Saturday afternoon. This was a game that Penn State should have won 25+ points. However, the offense struggled to take advantage of Illinois turnovers and short fields, all while battling with execution woes throughout the game. In the end, it was a three-score road conference victory. It's hard to ever complain about that, but there are certainly things that need to be cleaned up. All of that said, let's dive into position grades for the team's Big Ten conference opener.

Quarterback: C

Through two weeks Drew Allar looked the part and was living up to all of the hype. Against Illinois, the sophomore came back down to earth. Allar was hurt by drops and balls batted down at the line of scrimmage, he was also under too much pressure much of the day, that said, there were plenty of misreads and poor throws he would like to have back. Allar finished the game 16/33 for 208 yards. He did not throw a touchdown, but also still has yet to commit a turnover. Allar will learn a lot from this film, and then he'll likely want to burn it. Beau Pribula took over with more than 13 minutes to go in the 4th quarter but went 0/3 as a passer and looked very poor in doing so. He did average 5.2 yards per carry while rushing for 47 yards, though.

Running Backs: B-

Early in the game Penn State was struggling to get the running game going. Some of this was due to the offensive line play. However, some of it was also due to Nicholas Singleton making some poor reads and failing to see holes that were there. While Singleton averaged just 3.4 yards per carry, he showed his patented burst on a 16-yard touchdown run. He was also the team's best receiver on the day with 3 catches for a team-leading 49 yards. Kaytron Allen ran for 54 yards and a score while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. His lone reception was a 9 yard gain on a screen pass that would have gone for a touchdown had JB Nelson not run into him, effectively tackling him. Don't forget about the touchdown pass by Trey Potts. Although, having to go that deep into Mike Yurcich's bag to get a touchdown is a bit of a concern. Overall, it was a good but not great day for JaJuan Seider's group.

Wide Receivers: C

Tre Wallace did not play and proved to be a lot more detrimental than many people likely would have thought. Early on this season, Wallace has proven to be a reliable early down target, as well as a reliable target to move the chains. Without Wallace on Saturday afternoon, Penn State struggled in both categories. Malik McClain made his first start of the season and had two brutal drops. On the first possession of each half, McClain dropped a perfect pass from Allar that would have moved the sticks leading a three-and-out. KeAndre Lambert-Smith had just 3 catches for 23 yards. He was also called for a boneheaded unsportsmanlike conduct penalty with Penn State leading 13-0 in the 2nd quarter and driving to potentially go up 20-0. His penalty derailed the drive, leading to a blocked field goal attempt that set up the lone Illinois score before garbage time.

Kaden Saunders flashed some good things, but Dante Cephas fell down on a deep shot in the second half that he could have caught and was nearly intercepted. After quieting doubts/concerns in their first two games, the wide receiver group had a poor showing in Champaign.

Tight Ends: A

While there were plenty of struggles and frustrations for Penn State's offense on Saturday, the tight ends were not part of this. Tyler Warren had 3 catches for 35 yards and a touchdown. Theo Johnson caught 2 passes for 32 yards. Neither of them dropped a pass and both tight ends once again had a good day blocking. The tight end room continues to quietly fly under the radar, and you get the feeling that a big day from the group is coming sooner rather than later.

Offensive Line: C+

Things started very poorly for the offensive line. While things improved as the game went on, Illinois continued to pressure Allar too often while also being more disruptive than you wanted to see at the point of attack. Now, that comes with the caveat that Johnny Newton, who was completely dominant, is the best defensive lineman in the Big 10 and the Illinois defensive line as a whole is one of the two or three best in the conference.

The offensive line only allowed one sack but Allar was pressured and made uncomfortable far too often. The Nittany Lions did finish with 164 yards rushing but averaged just 4.1 yards per carry. It was a poor game for Olu Fashanu, Caedan Wallace continues to struggle in pass protection, and Hunter Nourzad was flagged for a costly penalty on a 3rd & 1. Fashanu was flagged for a hold as well. Moving forward, the offensive line must be better.

Defensive Line: A

Early in the game folks on Twitter were mad online at Penn State's defensive line. Well, at the end of the day, Illinois averaged just 2.1 yards per carry and their quarterbacks spent much of the day running for their lives. The play of Penn State's defensive line was a big reason for this. In his return to the lineup, Coziah Izzard made a quick impact recording a pair of sacks. Adisa Isaac may have been the best player on the field for Penn State's defense on Saturday, Chop Robinson was disruptive, had a tackle for a loss, and nearly recorded an interception. Hakeem Beamon played his best game of the season, Zuriah Fisher teamed up with Isaac to record a sack, and Dani Dennis-Sutton was unblockable at times.

Linebackers: A

Saturday afternoon was the best game Penn State's linebackers have played as a unit through three weeks. It's hard to believe Abdul Carter only had 4 tackles as he seemed to be disruptive on nearly every play. He also recorded one of four Penn State interceptions. Like Carter, Curtis Jacobs seemed to be more involved/disruptive than the box score will show. There's an argument to be made that he has been Penn State's best defensive player through three games. Dom DeLuca had 6 tackles, a tackle for a loss, and forced a fumble. Kobe King had 4 tackles, a tackle for a loss, and recovered the fumble DeLuca forced.

Secondary: A+

Bad quarterback play from Illinois contributed here, but part of that was Penn State's secondary forcing bad quarterback play. Johnny Dixon, Daequan Hardy, and Cam Miller all recorded interceptions. Kalen King played his best game of the season thus far, Kevin Winston impacted the game with great coverage, and Jaylen Reed was all over the field. Illinois quarterbacks completed just 56% of passes while averaging 6.6 yards per completion, causing numbers like that while recording three interceptions is what elite secondaries do.

Special Teams: A

Illinois blocked a 52-yard field goal attempt, but other than that the Nittany Lion special teams units were phenomenal. Alex Felkins went 3/4 on field goal attempts, including nailing a 45-yard kick with ease, while also hitting each of his PAT attempts. Each of Gabe Nwosu's kickoffs reached the end zone. Ilinois attempted to return two of them only to see the return man tackled inside the 20. Riley Thompson averaged 43.8 yards per punt with a pair being downed inside the 20. Saunders and Singleton both did some good things in the return game as well.