As far as 41-13 road victories in conference games go, Saturday's game in Evanston was a clunker for the Nittany Lions. It was ugly and at times painful, but in the end no. 6 Penn State improved to 5-0 on the season with a 28-point road victory in conference play. The Nittany Lions will now prep for a bye week before they welcome UMass to Beaver Stadium on October 14th. But before we turn our attention to the bye week, let's take another look back at the victory over Northwestern with position grades.

Quarterback: C

This was the worst game of the season thus far for Drew Allar. As we will get to, his wide receivers did not provide much help but Allar missed some throws that were there. This included overthrowing an open Theo Johnson in the end zone and being late on a deep shot to Dante Cephas in the end zone. Although, the throw to Cephas should have still been caught. When it was all said and done, Allar finished the game 18/33 for 189 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a score on a QB sneak. Beau Pribula also got some playing time in the 4th quarter, throwing his first career touchdown pass.

Running Backs: B-

Penn State's best running back on Saturday was third-stringer Trey Potts who rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown on just 3 carries to go a 30-yard touchdown catch. That also comes with the caveat that Kaytron Allen, who was averaging a solid 4.5 yards per carry, exited in the second quarter with an injury and never returned. Nicholas Singleton continues to struggle. With Allen banged up Singleton got 21 carries, but averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. Singleton did rush for a touchdown, however, and led the team in receptions with 6 for 39 yards and a score. The running backs were not great. But they were good enough for what was needed against Northwestern. That said, the explosive runs need to start coming for the group, especially Singleton. In order to get to where the Nittany Lions want to be and can be, the running back play must be better.

Wide Receivers: D

For a third straight week, the wide receivers struggled. KeAndre Lambert-Smith had 4 catches for 86 yards, but the rest of the receiver group combined for just 4 catches. That simply is not good enough. There was an obvious effort to get Dante Cephas more involved, but he failed to take advantage of those opportunities. Yes, the throw was a bit late but Cephas should have caught the deep throw to the end zone in the fourth quarter. There was also a throw in the first half where Cephas never even turned around to find the ball. For most of the day, Penn State's wide receivers struggled to get separation from defensive backs. This made things even more challenging for a young quarterback who was already struggling. When the Nittany Lions go to Columbus on October 21st the wide receiver must play much, much better than they have the past three weeks.

Tight Ends: B

Penn State's tight ends continue to not be used as much as they should be in the passing attack, but that is not on them. What is one the tight ends though is struggles in run blocking. On that front, this group and the team as a whole really misses Brenton Strange. Tyler Warren had 2 receptions for 25 yards. Theo Johnson had 2 receptions as well but for just 13 yards. Their stats could have been better though if not for the missed throws by Allar that were mentioned earlier. If Allar makes a better throw on those two plays Warren would have had at least 20 additional yards nad Johnson would have added a touchdown to his stat sheet.

Offensive Line: B-

The protection for Allar was not always great. There were not very many holes for running backs to run through. Penn State also struggled to punch it into the end zone when they got inside the 5-yard line. Most if not all of that falls squarely at the feet of the offensive line. To the group's credit, they were much better in the second half and helped fuel Penn State's 31-3 second half domination. The performance in the second half helped to somewhat salvage their overall grade, but it was still the worst game the offensive line has had this season. Adding salt to the wound, starting left guard JB Nelson appears to have been lost to a significant injury of some sort in the victory.

Defensive Line: A+

Man, what a performance by the defensive line. From the first snap of the game they were disruptive and dominant. Manny Diaz had been emphasizing wanting to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage more and his defensive line unit did just that. Zane Durant had arguably the best game of his still young career recording a sack and 3 tackles for a loss. Coziah Izzard and Hakeem Beamon were both very good in the interior as well.

At defensive end, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Adisa Isaac, and Zuriah Fisher recorded a sack while Amin Vanover teamed up with Izzard for one. Chop Robinson was held off the stat sheet but was extremely disruptive and helped create sacks/TFLs for teammates. Dennis-Sutton was also even more disruptive than his state line would indicate.

Linebackers: A

Penn State's linebackers continue to be a very strong unit. Abdul Carter was flying around the field and played a great game despite finishing with just 1 tackle and a pass breakup. It was the best game of the season thus far for the MIKE linebackers. Kobe King had 4 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, and a sack. Tyler Elsdon played a key role in stuffing a Ben Bryant QB sneak on a 4th and 1, and also made a good pass breakup running step for step with a Northwestern running back.

Secondary: A

Ben Bryant tested this secondary. He is the best passer they have faced yet this season. With that, the Wildcats hit some plays, some of which were aided by poor tackling. But overall, it was another good day for the secondary. Daequan Hardy recorded his 2nd interception of the season and Kalen King continues to not even be tested. KJ Winston played a very strong game leading the team in tackles with 5, as he played a key role in coverage and run support. Jaylen Reed also continues to quietly put together a really strong season.

Special Teams: A