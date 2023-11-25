Friday night at Ford Field in Detroit Penn State waxed Michigan State 42-0 to finish their regular season 10-2. While this season may have felt like a bit of a letdown to some fans as this was a season that was circled for having 11-1 and a College Football Playoff berth as a real possibility, wrapping up their 5th 10 win season in the last 8 years is still a hell of an accomplishment. The beatdown the Nittany Lions put on the Spartans ends the regular season on a very high note. The lack of explosive plays that had plagued the offense all season were abundantly available on Friday night, both in the run game and the passing game. With the defense once again being dominant this was arguably the best game the team played all season, and that reflects in the position grades.

Advertisement

Quarterback: A

This may have been the best game of Drew Allar's career. Throughout the night he showed great poise and presence in the pocket, his footwork was some of the best we have seen all season, and he showed off his elite arm talent more than once. Not only was Allar firing missiles while making one great throw after another, his ball placement was also tremendous. Allar finished the game 17/26 for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was also plagued by 3 drops, or else his numbers would have been even better and he would have gone over 300 yards. Hopefully, this game serves as a good launching point for Allar into bowl season, with another strong performance in the bowl game sending Allar into the offseason on a high note. In addition to Allar, Beau Pribula rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown. Although, on his touchdown pass most of the credit should go to Tyler Warren who hauled in a poor throw by Pribula before racing into the end zone.

Running Backs: A+

This was the best game of the season for Penn State running backs and it was not particularly close. Entering the game Penn State did not have a 100-yard rusher this season, but both Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton went over 100 yards on Friday night. Allen averaged 9.1 yards per carry while rushing for 137 yards with a long rush of 50 yards. Singleton averaged 6.6 yards per carry, with a long of 24, while rushing for 118 yards and a score. Most importantly, for maybe the first time all season Singleton looked like the explosive runner he was last season. Trey Potts also got in on the fun with 2 carries for 33 yards. The backs also played a big role in the passing game. Singleton had 2 receptions for a team-leading 68 yards, Allen had 3 catches for 17 yards, and Potts had a 5-yard reception.

Wide Receivers: B

This was one of the better games of the season for the wide receivers. However, there were still some issues with drops by the group. Omari Evans finally flashed with a 60-yard gain on a beautiful deep ball from Allar. Dante Cephas had 3 receptions for 36 yards but also had a drop that cost himself another 10+ yard gain and Penn State a first down. KeAndre Lambert-Smith had a 22-yard gain and Malick Meiga had a 3-yard reception. That was it for catches by the wide receiver group. While this game was a step in the right direction for the receivers and a lot of receivers played, they still struggled with their production. Factor in the drop by Cephas, as well as Malik McClain dropping his lone target, they come up just short of earning an A.

Tight Ends: A

Seemingly quietly, Penn State's tight ends put together a strong season. Maybe it did not seem that way because some of the explosive passing plays that were expected to be there in the passing game weren't, but the tight ends were undoubtedly the strong point of the passing game this season. The group capped off their regular season with a strong showing on Friday night. Theo Johnson led the team with 4 receptions, racking up 59 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Warren had 2 receptions for 22 yards and a score, while Khalil Dinkins lone receptions went for 11 yards and a first down. It was a good day blocking for the tight ends as well.

Offensive Line: A

Early in the game, Penn State's offensive line had some issues picking up stunts which contributed to one of the two sacks they allowed. However, throughout the game the run blocking was tremendous and as the game went on Allar was given all day in the pocket to throw the ball. The group helped pave the way for Penn State to rush for 283 yards while averaging 7.3 yards per carry.



Defensive Line: A

What a close to the season for the defensive line. Deion Barnes' unit was disruptive and caused chaos throughout the night. This group played a huge role in Michigan State finishing with -35 yards rushing and having negative yards of total offense in the second half. Adisa Isaac had a sack and a tackle for a loss. Zane Durant continues to develop into a very disruptive defensive tackle, Chop Robinson was a handful throughout the game and blew up multiple plays, and Dani Dennis-Sutton flashed at times as well. As we will get to, the linebackers had a tremendous game and the play of the defensive line was a big reason why.

Linebackers: A

This was quite possibly the best game of the season for Penn State's linebackers. Kobe King flew around the field, led the team in tackles, and had arguably the best game of his career. King really took a big step in recent weeks and has entrenched himself as the starter at MIKE. Abdul Carter only played one series in the second half before exiting with injury but had 2 sacks and 2 tackles for a loss before exiting. Keon Wylie flashed in mop up duty, picking up a sack, and Curtis Jacobs continued his strong final campaign at Penn State with 1.5 sacks, a tackle for a loss, and he was also all over the field being disruptive.

Secondary: A

Spartan quarterbacks Katin Houser and Andrew Schorfhaar combined to go just 12/20 for 88 yards. The only blemish of any sort for the secondary was Jaylen Reed failing to read a ball in the air that he should have batted down, resulting in a 30-yard gain. However, later that drive Reed would completely redeem himself with an interception. Johnny Dixon and Cam Miller had sacks, and KJ Winston had just a spectacular game at safety. Winston and Reed could legitimately be the best safety duo in the Big Ten next season.

Special Teams: A