According to FBSchedules.com , Penn State has added the MAC's Ball State Cardinals for their 2028 schedule.

Ball State is the second known opponent for Penn State's 2028 schedule. The Nittany Lions are currently also expected to travel to Syracuse to play the Orange on September 9, 2028.

Penn State and Ball State have only played one other time in the history of the two programs. They last met on September 11, 2021, a game in which the Nittany Lions won 44-13.

In that game, Sean Clifford completed 21-of-29 passing attempts for 230 yards, while the Nittany Lions combined for 240 rushing yards on the ground.

All time, Penn State is 30-3 against the Mac with losses to Ohio, Buffalo, and Toledo. Ball State is 3-30-1 against the Big Ten, with all three of their wins coming against Indiana, with the last win coming in 2012 as part of a three-game winning streak for Ball State over the Hoosiers.