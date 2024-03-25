Penn State adds FIU to 2025 schedule
The Penn State Nittany Lions have added the FIU Golden Panthers to their 2025 schedule according to a report from Action Network's Brett MCMurphy. The Nittany Lions and Golden Panthers will meet on September 6, 2025.
With the addition of FIU to the schedule, the Nittany Lions will now host a non-conference schedule that includes an August 30 matchup against Nevada and a September 13 matchup against Villanova.
The Nittany Lions will also have a conference schedule in 2025 of hosting Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Oregon while traveling to Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, and UCLA.
The September 6, 2025 matchup will be the second time that Penn State has ever played FIU, the Nittany Lions last played the Golden Panthers in 2007 at Beaver Stadium with the Nittany Lions coming out on top 59-0.
In that game, Anthony Morelli threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns while the Nittany Lions as a team totaled 236 rushing yards. The Penn State defense that afternoon only allowed 164 total yards of offense.
FIU is currently entering their third season under head coach Mike MacIntyre. MacIntyre over his first two seasons with the program has collected an 8-16 record, posting matching 4-8 records each season. As a program, FIU has not achieved a winning season since 2018.
Since making the jump to the FBS in 2004, the Golden Panthers as a program has only achieved four winning seasons. FIU has picked up two wins over Power Five programs (at the time the game was played), defeating Louisville in 2011 and defeating Miami (FL) in 2019.
