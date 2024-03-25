The Penn State Nittany Lions have added the FIU Golden Panthers to their 2025 schedule according to a report from Action Network's Brett MCMurphy. The Nittany Lions and Golden Panthers will meet on September 6, 2025.



With the addition of FIU to the schedule, the Nittany Lions will now host a non-conference schedule that includes an August 30 matchup against Nevada and a September 13 matchup against Villanova.

The Nittany Lions will also have a conference schedule in 2025 of hosting Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Oregon while traveling to Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, and UCLA.

