Penn State is set to add a former Duke offensive lineman Addison Penn to their roster, Happy Valley Insider has confirmed.

The Southlake (TX) native comes to Happy Valley after four years with the Blue Devils and has two years of eligibility remaining. In his four seasons in Durham (NC), he played in 16 games, including eight this past season. He was last listed for Duke at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds.